Many former footballers are looking for their way into being a first-team head coach at many levels of the game, and one man who seems to be angling for a job more than most is Charlie Adam.

Featuring in 552 matches during his professional career, Adam reached the very top of the English game in the Premier League with Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke City and also played 26 times for the Scotland national team.

Since his retirement in September, Adam quickly jumped into a different line of work in football as he was appointed as the loans manager for Burnley.

Not only that though, Adam has been helping to coach the Clarets' under-21 squad as well, but it perhaps won't be long until we see him on the sidelines in senior football as he has declared his interest in a vacancy.

What club is Charlie Adam interested in becoming manager of?

According to the Daily Record, Adam is keen on becoming the manager of Dundee, who have recently just won the Scottish Championship and will be playing in the Premiership for the 2023-24 season.

They parted company with manager Gary Bowyer last week and just as it looked like Callum Davidson was going to be appointed, the ex-St. Johnstone boss turned the chance down.

That means Dundee have to go back to the drawing board and Adam has now thrown his hat into the ring to be the next in-line for the job at Dens Park.

It's not just the Dundee role that Adam has been linked with though as a return to another one of his former clubs from his playing days in the form of Blackpool has been mooted.

It was claimed by Alan Nixon all the way back in March that Adam had supporters behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road when discussing the club's next manager, and a later update a month later suggested that he was being considered to replace Mick McCarthy when he was sacked in April.

What is the latest on Blackpool's managerial vacancy?

Blackpool are yet to appoint McCarthy's successor, with reports last week of Gary Bowyer's return proving to be very wide of the mark.

You'd imagine that caretaker manager Stephen Dobbie will have a good chance of landing it due to the upturn in performances under his management at the end of the season, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

With Adam having admirers still at the Tangerines though, he could be in the running for the vacancy as well as wanting the Dundee job.