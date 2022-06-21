Burnley closing in on transfer agreement for Manchester City player

Championship newcomers Burnley are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Football Insider have reported.

Vincent Kompany is set to rebuild the Clarets squad following his appointment last week, and he’s looking at his former club to help him with some top starlets to bolster his options.

And Harwood-Bellis is no stranger to working with the Premier League winner, who signed him for Anderlecht last summer on a season-long loan.

Following 16 appearances in Belgium’s top flight though, Harwood-Bellis returned to England and signed for Stoke City for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, where he appeared 22 times.

The 20-year-old made his Man City debut in September 2019 during an EFL Cup match against Preston North End, and in total has made eight appearances under Pep Guardiola.

Capped by England at five different youth levels, Harwood-Bellis also spent time at Burnley’s bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers during the 2020-21 campaign, playing 19 league games.

The Verdict

The imminent addition of Harwood-Bellis would be a very good addition to Vincent Kompany’s transfer business.

The Clarets have already lost two very good centre-backs in James Tarkowski and Ben Mee this summer, and they could be about to lose Nathan Collins as well if a big fee comes in.

It is therefore necessary for Burnley to secure a few defenders quickly, and with enough Championship experience under his belt at such a young age, Harwood-Bellis fits the bill for what Kompany needs.

He may not be the last City youngster to arrive at Turf Moor this summer, but he looks set to be the first.