West Bromwich Albion supporters have been somewhat concerned about what this summer may hold for the club due to pressing financial issues.

Their Chinese owner Lai Guochuan is seemingly absent, a £20 million loan was taken out to help with the running costs of Albion last season and with parachute payments no longer being paid out, the Baggies are going to have to make their money elsewhere.

That includes the sale of first-team players in a bid to balance the books, and just a week after the transfer window officially opened, West Brom are set to lose their first key player of the summer as they battle to keep the club's finances stable.

Dara O'Shea closing in on Burnley transfer move from West Brom

Vice-captain Dara O'Shea set for a move to Premier League outfit Burnley, who romped to the Championship title last season with 101 points.

That is according to Sky Sports, who claim the two clubs are in advanced negotiations for the Republic of Ireland international centre-back, and a medical could take place as soon as Thursday.

O'Shea played 37 times for the Baggies last season in the Championship and captained the side when Jake Livermore was not playing, but he's poised to move on to pastures new at Turf Moor should a fee be agreed for his services.

This isn't the first time that the Clarets have been keen on the 24-year-old, with FLW exclusively revealing last summer that Vincent Kompany was keen to add O'Shea to his squad, but ultimately other targets ended up being signed.

What is Dara O'Shea's situation at West Brom?

O'Shea arrived at West Brom as a 16-year-old, joining their academy setup having moved from St. Kevin's Boys in Ireland.

He was handed his debut for the club in December 2019 at the age of 20, having spent the previous season on loan in League Two with Exeter City, and he went on to consolidate his place in the starting 11, playing 28 times in the Premier League in the following 2020-21 campaign.

With his contract coming to an end in 2023, O'Shea last summer penned a new deal until June 2025, meaning he has two years left at The Hawthorns before he could become a free agent.

However, it looks as though West Brom are now set to cash in on the 19-cap international when the two parties can agree an acceptable fee for O'Shea's services.