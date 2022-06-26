Burnley close to sealing striker’s departure

Burnley are close to agreeing an exit for striker Wout Weghorst, according to Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express.

The forward only arrived at Turf Moor in the January transfer window from German outfit VFL Wolfsburg.

But relegation to the Championship and the appointment of Vincent Kompany as the club’s new manager has seen a change in direction at the club.

That has left Weghorst surplus to requirements, with Besiktas now keen on bringing the Dutchman to the Turkish Super Lig.

Weghorst made 20 Premier League appearances for the Clarets, scoring two and assisting three goals in that period.

However, he was unable to help steer the team away from the bottom three with the club’s six season stay in the top flight coming to an end on the final day of the last campaign.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

It is believed that the forward needed to be convinced to join the Turkish giants, but that a loan deal has now been agreed with Besiktas.

The talks between the two clubs were reportedly very straightforward, but Burnley have been pushing for a permanent option to be included in the sale.

Following sale of Nick Pope, Burnley now close to finalising loan deal with Besiktas for Wout Weghorst. Clarets pushing to include permanent option. Club-to-club talks reasonably straightforward, convincing striker to join has been sticking point for Turkish giants. #BurnleyFC https://t.co/YeeJoARTY8 — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) June 26, 2022

The Verdict

The signing of Weghorst was done in a slight panic after Chris Wood left for Newcastle United.

It didn’t quite work out despite a promising start to life at Turf Moor, with a crucial goal against Manchester United being the standout moment.

A parting of ways now comes very soon after signing, but considering everything that has happened does make sense.

This really does signal the beginning of a new era at Burnley, with Weghorst being an ideal posterboy for the style of play Sean Dyche previously played at the club.