Burnley are closing in on making a statement signing in the Championship promotion race, as they're understood to be nearing a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon's Marcus Edwards.

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Edwards and negotiations are at final stages.

That would be a timely boost for the promotion-chasing Clarets, who have struggled to land targets this month, despite several links to attacking players like Edwards.

Scott Parker's only additions so far this month have been Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes - none of whom have come in and drastically improved the starting XI.

But in Edwards, they could finally be about to land someone who will help unburden an attack that has been misfiring for most of the season.

Marcus Edwards would be a huge coup for Burnley

Parker has desperately been seeking someone to provide some magic moments this month, and after missing out on Morgan Whittaker earlier this month, Edwards could be the perfect antidote to that disappointment.

Romano's news that this deal is now at an advanced stage will be huge for Burnley, particularly as they're so desperately struggling in the final third, posting an incredible nine 0-0 draws by the end of January this season.

According to Romano, Parker was key in persuading Edwards to make the move to Turf Moor, with the pair teammates at Tottenham back in the day.

Portuguese publication Record reported on Friday that Burnley and Sunderland were interested in the wantaway Sporting star, but a deal seems to have swiftly moved on since then, and it seems that the Clarets have won the race for his signature.

A loan deal isn't out of the ordinary for Burnley either, as most of their transfers of late have been loan deals with a view to permanent transfers in the summer, and this one could well follow suit.

Burnley needed to make a statement signing this month

After seeing Sunderland add Enzo Le Fee and Sheffield United add Tom Cannon earlier this month, Burnley undoubtedly knew they had to do something themselves to ensure they didn't lose ground in the promotion race.

Adding Edwards is certainly a statement signing of their own, as he joins with huge pedigree, both domestically and on the European stage.

Marcus Edwards Sporting Lisbon stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 120 24 26

The fleet-footed winger has played in the Portuguese top-flight since 2019/20 and established himself as a leading talent in that league, so for Burnley to add him to their ranks is a huge statement in the promotion race.

The hope for Parker is that he comes in and unburdens an attack which has struggled to score goals for chunks of the season and can create the chances needed to get his strikers firing on all cylinders.