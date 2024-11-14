Championship side Burnley remain interested in former Manchester United coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

This is according to a report from The Sun, who also believe that the Clarets are unlikely to part ways with their current boss Scott Parker just yet.

Parker has endured a fairly mixed start to life at Turf Moor, but they remain in the promotion mix at this point and that's a real positive for the Lancashire outfit.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of November 14th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27

It could be argued that their league position has masked some of the problems they have faced.

They have dropped points in a number of winnable games this season and didn't make the most of their possession in a 1-0 loss at Millwall earlier this month.

And only a stoppage-time penalty from Jay Rodriguez allowed them to secure all three points against Swansea City last weekend, so there's clearly work to be done on the training ground.

Because of this, Parker may be grateful that there's another international break for him to alter things, but it remains to be seen whether he can keep his team in the mix and guide them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Having two second-tier promotions on his CV from his time at Fulham and AFC Bournemouth, he clearly has the ability to get the Lancashire side to where they want to be, but he has faced a bit of criticism this season and owner Alan Pace will be keen to keep a close eye on how his team are performing.

Burnley retain an interest in Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Van Nistelrooy recently took caretaker charge of Man United following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, but he has now left Old Trafford following the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Amorim is keen to bring his own staff to the club and with the Dutchman leaving, he's now a free agent, ready to be snapped up following his brief time in charge of the Red Devils.

The Clarets are thought to be interested in the former striker, having taken an interest in him during the summer before he decided to move back to his former club.

This is according to The Sun, but the same outlet believes Parker is unlikely to be sacked in the short term, so an opportunity for the Dutchman at Turf Moor may not open up anytime soon.

Burnley should stick with Scott Parker for now

Parker may have endured a mixed start to life with the Clarets, but he hasn't done too badly and has endured some bright moments in charge.

He has had to deal with key players departing quite late on in the summer window - and you had to feel for him at that point - even with this current set of players capable of pushing for promotion.

Sacking him now wouldn't make sense, especially when Pace put so much faith in Vincent Kompany.

Kompany may have guided the club to the top flight, but he could have easily been sacked last season.

If Pace is willing to show that much patience with Kompany, he should be willing to place his faith in Parker, a man he appointed just months ago.