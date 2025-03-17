Patrick Bamford was one of the hottest striking properties about back in 2016, so it seemed to be a real coup when Burnley got a deal over the line to bring the Chelsea man to Turf Moor, but that couldn't have been further from the truth.

The Clarets had just been promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in 2015/16 and Sean Dyche was in the market to reinforce a strikeforce led by Andre Gray and Sam Vokes, whose goals had promoted Burnley.

Bamford himself had a turbulent season at Premier League level before moving to the North West, and he'll have undoubtedly felt like he'd found his level with a bottom-end top flight club, but the move proved a disaster for all parties.

It goes without saying that Bamford himself has gone on to have a great career, even playing at the top level for most of it, but his time at Burnley will always be viewed as one of the huge failures of his career, and that owes partly to the treatment he received from Dyche.

Patrick Bamford didn't fit in at Burnley

The ethos at Burnley back in the day was that teammates would run through a brick wall for each other, and Bamford was never that kind of player - he'd come from a far more cultured background and Dyche's Burnley certainly wasn't the right club for him.

Opportunities were hard to come by for Bamford, who only played six times for the Clarets before returning to Chelsea in January and then subsequently heading back out on loan to Middlesbrough.

It only transpired years after the reason why Bamford didn't fit in under Dyche, and that owed largely to a huge personality clash - Dyche being the old-school kind of boss, while Bamford had been nurtured at a big-six academy.

Four years after his failed Turf Moor, Bamford claimed Dyche told him he was born with a "silver spoon in his mouth", while for former boss was also reportedly judgmental that Bamford arrived to sign at Turf Moor with his parents.

Bamford's time at Burnley was so bad, in fact, that he even admitted he'd get in the car after games and cry, so it was an amicable solution all round when Chelsea recalled him.

Patrick Bamford excelled away from Turf Moor

Turf Moor struggles weren't career-defining for Bamford, who went onto have a successful career after he returned to Chelsea, when his first step was to try and help Middlesbrough stay in the Premier League at Burnley's expense, although he failed in that task.

Boro signed him on a permanent deal for a fee worth around £5.5m, and only a season later, he left for Leeds United in a deal worth up to £10m, a fee which certainly raised eyebrows.

Although he has often been ridiculed for some of his performances in a Leeds shirt, Bamford has consistently scored goals for the club and was a huge part of their first promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20 when he scored 16 goals.

Patrick Bamford Premier League stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 102 24 11

He went on to get another 17 as he helped keep Leeds up in the top flight the season after, but his impact has waned drastically since, so much so that since that season he's scored fewer goals combined than he managed in that single campaign!

Bamford's career is on the decline these days and injuries have certainly taken a toll on the ex-England international, but there's no doubting that since his unsuccessful Turf Moor spell came to an end, he's gone on to have a very successful career at the highest level.