Burnley have been lauded for setting a significant asking price for Luca Koleosho heading into the final day of the summer transfer window, which has deterred Wolves from brokering a deal for the highly-rated winger.

According to a recent reveal from Fabrizio Romano via his X account, Burnley's whopping £40 million valuation of the 19-year-old has forced Wolves into walking away from negotiations after considering the fee to be "too expensive".

Had their asking price been met, Koleosho would have been among the most expensive sales in Championship history.

Pricing suitors out of a move provides a stark contrast to Burnley's recent business, with a host of high-profile players moving out of the Turf Moor exit door in the final throes of the window.

The likes of Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Ameen Al Dakhil, Wout Weghorst, Anass Zaroury, Scott Twine and Sander Berge - among others - have all left the club as of late, leaving Scott Parker's squad somewhat light ahead of a hopeful promotion push this season.

Verdict given as Burnley set £40m Luca Koleosho valuation amid Wolves transfer interest

It was feared that Koleosho would be the latest exit across an exodus which has seen no less than 19 first-team players leave the club this summer, but Burnley's valuation appears set to keep him in Lancashire until January at the very least.

And they have been backed for pricing clubs out of a move by FLW's resident Clarets fan pundit Nathan Rogers, at a time where there is plenty of criticism of the club's hierarchy and chairman Alan Pace.

"I think if that's the going price that the club have set then it's more of an act of desperation to fend off losing another star player this summer," Nathan explained to Football League World.

"Is he worth £40m? Not yet. Is he worth £40m to Burnley right now? Yes, because we're running out of star players so I think it's all relative at the minute.

"It looks like it's just a way of scaring off a potential buyer by putting up the price really high and then we'll probably look to sell in January or maybe next summer at a lower fee, probably around £25m. That's what I think.

"He's got a lot of potential, he just needs to prove himself after that serious injury he had last season that kept him out for almost all of the season.

Luca Koleosho's 23/24 Premier League stats for Burnley (Per 90 mins, Via FBRef) Attempted take-ons 7.99 Successful take-ons 3.05 Progressive carries 4.90 Carries into penalty area 2.68 Shot-creating actions through take-ons 1.02 Goal-creating actions 0.55 xG 0.18

"Overall, my thoughts are that £40m is just a warning signal to other clubs to say 'if you want him, you're going to have to pay because he's worth £40m to us'.

"I think that's where we're at, he's a key player in our attack and gives goals and excitement going forward."

Luca Koleosho will be key for Scott Parker and Burnley this season

With so many prized assets having left Burnley in recent times, they have gone from having numerous star players to one real standout above all in Koleosho.

Direct and dynamic, the USA-born Italy youth international possesses frightening speed and quality when running at opposition full-backs and you do get the feeling that he will be a vital ingredient in any potential success that Burnley potentially go on to achieve this year.

At his best, Koleosho is simply classes above the Championship and that is very much evidenced in the expression of interest from Wolves, but Burnley have done well this time to refuse to be bullied and pressured into a sale by chalking up an asking price that Gary O'Neil simply cannot take them up on.

Burnley are in no rush to sell any more and supporters would have appreciated the same stance being performed in the case of previous sales, but their hardball position represents a rare recent plus point in regards to their navigation of outgoings.