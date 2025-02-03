This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have been cautioned over their pursuit of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu, who is also of reported interest to the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion ahead of a potential departure from Stamford Bridge before this evening's 11pm deadline.

The Clarets are bidding to bolster their forward line for the remainder of the Championship campaign, as Scott Parker looks to achieve his third promotion to the Premier League. Keeping goals out has not been an issue for the Clarets, who have already recorded a stunning 21 clean sheets, with James Trafford conceding on just nine occasions from 29 fixtures.

But concerns remain about Burnley's lack of cutting edge, with the Championship promotion hopefuls playing out a litany of stalemate draws in recent weeks and failing to come close to their direct rivals in terms of goalscoring.

Related Burnley FC struck gold with January Man United deal Burnley were the clear winners of a deal they agreed with Manchester United in January 2015.

Indeed, 20th-placed Portsmouth have scored more goals than Burnley, who are in third position, and only Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming have exceeded the three-goal mark this term.

The likes of Luca Koleosho, Lyle Foster and Jeremy Sarmiento have all flattered to deceive infront of goal, leading Burnley on the search for fresh firepower.

According to a recent report from Alan Nixon, Championship promotion-chasing quarter Burnley, Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion have all registered an interest in taking Guiu on loan for the remainder of the season.

Burnley FC cautioned about Chelsea, Marc Guiu transfer hunt

FLW asked our Clarets fan pundit, Will Lancaster, whether he believes Guiu would be a good addition for Burnley amid their shortage of quality, prolific striking options.

Will is in little doubt of the Spaniard's long-term potential, but remains skeptical about whether he is experienced enough to lead the line for a side very much in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

"Yeah I've not seen too much of Marc Guiu," Will told FLW.

"He's been scoring a little bit in the Conference League, but you've also got to take into account that Chelsea are playing against much inferior opposition and the players around him are supplying him with chances.

"He's not really had much of a run-out in professional football, either at Barcelona or Chelsea. So I definitely think it would be a bit of a risk, but at the end of the day, it's a new striker and, given he's come through La Masia and is at Cobham with Chelsea, has massive potential.

"They're arguably the two best academies in the world, the coaches there can definitely see some form of massive upside, but I just don't think it's what we need now. I think someone with a bit of experience, I always think back to the signing Ipswich Town made for Kieffer Moore last winter and his goals were just enough to fire them over the edge, they went up in the end.

"Someone like that would be crucial to how we want to play, who that may be I don't know. Oli McBurnie has been linked and I still think he would be a brilliant addition to this side, I just don't know if Guiu is ready yet but he's a proven finisher and if he's the only player we bring in, or the only player on our mind, then I wouldn't be against it but just a little bit more experience needed."

Chelsea's Marc Guiu has fantastic pedigree

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will green light a loan exit down to the Championship, with the Blues' final stance seemingly yet to be determined with just hours to run until the transfer window concludes.

The 19-year-old brings an impressive pedigree, having been nurtured through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy system before signing for Chelsea last summer.

Marc Guiu's career stats by club across all competitions via FotMob, as of February 3 Years Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023-2024 Barca Atletic Primera Divsion RFEF 17 6 0 2023-2024 Barcelona LaLiga 7 2 0 2024- Chelsea Premier League 12 6 0

Guiu has played just 33 minutes of Premier League football under Enzo Maresca this term, though he has integrated to the senior game by scoring six times from eight UEFA Conference League outings, which could make him an intriguing proposition for a promotion-chasing side in need of a striker like Burnley are heading into the back-end of the campaign.