Burnley cast eyes over Rotherham United star following Scott Twine arrival

Burnley are weighing up a potential summer move for Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles, as per a report from Lancs Live.

The Clarets, who will be striving to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, welcomed Scott Twine to Turf Moor yesterday, as they look to intensify their transfer business over the coming days.

The Rotherham midfielder, who will see his contract expire next summer, had been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town in July, with the impressive midfielder likely to continue attracting interest.

Featuring in all 46 league games as Rotherham managed to secure promotion back to the Championship last time out, the midfielder netted eight times, whilst providing a further seven assists.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

The 23-year-old has featured over 160 times for the Millers since his 2017 debut, after graduating from the Yorkshire club’s academy.

The verdict

Certainly possessing the ability to operate at the top-end of the Championship, it is no surprise that interest is already surfacing for the young midfielder, especially when considering his contract situation.

Given the ability he is currently showing, combined with his high ceiling, Wiles is someone that Paul Warne will be eager to keep hold of this summer.

However, this could prove to be a mammoth task for the Millers boss, with a club like Burnley likely to be able to offer a more lucrative financial package, all whilst the promise for regular minutes is high.

A technically gifted midfielder, who can unlock defences and retain possession whilst under the press, he is also a relentless worker and an intelligent reader of the game, ticking a lot of boxes for Vincent Kompany.