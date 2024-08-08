Highlights Burnley can cope with O'Shea's loss with other options available, like Esteve.

The Clarets may receive a sizable sum for O'Shea, helping to balance finances.

O'Shea could profit by moving to Brentford for a Premier League return, affecting Ipswich.

Carlton Palmer believes Burnley can cope with the loss of Dara O’Shea to Brentford due to the options already available in the squad.

According to Football Insider, the centre-back has snubbed a move to Ipswich Town in favour of signing for the Bees.

A fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs, but talks are ongoing after the London club had an initial offer rejected.

It was reported by the BBC that O’Shea cost the Clarets £7 million when they signed him from West Brom last summer after their promotion to the Premier League.

But relegation back to the Championship has raised uncertainty over his future at Turf Moor.

Carlton Palmer makes Dara O’Shea transfer claim

Palmer believes that Burnley should be happy to receive a sizable figure for O’Shea in order to help balance the books.

He has claimed that Scott Parker should be able to manage without replacing the Irish international, especially with Maxime Esteve joining the club on a permanent basis.

“As interest grows around Burnley’s Irish centre-back Dara O’Shea, it’s becoming increasingly likely that he is going to leave after one season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The Irish international joined Burnley last summer from West Bromwich Albion in a fee we believe to be around £7 million.

“Of course Burnley would have liked to have kept hold of the player, but there is a lot of interest in the player, and he has seven senior centre-backs at the club, and they have also signed young defender, 22-year-old Maxime Esteve.

“So if they’re going to receive a sizable fee for O’Shea, it is just about balancing the books.

“Obviously, it is a player that you would want to keep in your squad as you’re looking to get promoted back to the Premier League.

“But also you have to understand the player’s point of view.

“They were unable to stay in the Premier League, so his desire is to play back in the Premier League.

“It’s coming out that Dara O’Shea prefers a move to Brentford.

“I believe an offer has already been made and turned down, but it’s likely Brentford will go in with an improved offer and Dara O’Shea will be on his way.

“That’s a disappointment for Ipswich, but I think he’s looking at the fact — I fancy Ipswich to stay in the Premier League next season on the basis of their manager and the way they’ve conducted themselves the last few seasons in every league — but I think it will be a tough season, so he’s opting to go to Brentford to stay in the Premier League.

“Obviously, we wouldn’t want two relegations in consecutive seasons.

“Scotty Parker will be disappointed to lose him, but will obviously be looking to get a sizable return on the £7 million that they paid for him.

“But it’s not going to be a huge problem for Scotty Parker, as I said he has seven senior centre-backs at the football club.”

Dara O’Shea’s importance to Burnley

Dara O'Shea's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.21 Interceptions 1.09 Blocks 1.28 Clearances 4.92 Aerials won 3.95

O’Shea only signed for Burnley last summer, arriving after the club gained promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old performed well in a side that otherwise struggled for results, coming 19th in the table.

O’Shea featured 32 times in the league for Vincent Kompany’s side, but now looks increasingly likely to depart after just 12 months at the club (all stats from Fbref).

The speculation surrounding his future means that it is unlikely he will feature on Monday evening when the Clarets travel to face Luton Town in their opening league game of the new campaign.

O’Shea sale could be good business for Burnley

Burnley have Esteve, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Luke McNally and Hannes Delcroix to choose from even if O’Shea leaves.

With that in mind, if they can earn a profit on him after just 12 months then they should go ahead with that.

While O’Shea is a very solid defender, and a great presence to have in the team in the Championship, Burnley can manage without him.

It’s also a great opportunity for O’Shea, so they shouldn’t stand in his way of making an immediate return to the Premier League.