Salford City director of football development Chris Casper is set to depart the club in order to become the new academy manager at Burnley.

According to Alan Nixon, the Clarets are bringing in the 49-year-old as part of changes to their youth setup.

Casper has been with the League Two side since 2017, linking up with former Class of 92 teammates Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

The club have enjoyed two promotions during his time there, earning their place in the Football League.

However, he is now taking a leap up the football pyramid to join the Championship side, with their ambitions being a return to the Premier League this season.

Chris Casper departs Salford for Burnley

Casper is reportedly set to join Burnley as their academy manager after departing his role at Salford.

The Lancashire outfit have reshuffled behind the scenes, with this being their latest move in a bid to improve their youth sides.

Casper has a familial connection to Burnley through his father Frank Casper, who made over 200 appearances for the club from 1967 to 1976 and played a part in the Clarets winning the Division 2 title in 1973.

Frank Casper also managed the team from 1989 to 1991, so his son will now follow in similar footsteps to oversee the development of their academy system.

Related Burnley FC: Scott Parker has double Lyle Foster worry - View Picking up injury on international duty, and scoring just once this season, Lyle Foster has given Scott Parker plenty to think about before Saturday.

According to Mike Keegan, finance director Jonathan Jackson will replace Casper at Salford following his departure.

Burnley will be hoping that Casper can play a role in developing the next bright, promising young talent at Turf Moor in the years to come.

The Championship side have undergone a lot of changes behind the scenes in recent years following the purchase of the club by ALK Capital.

This is the latest step in their ambition to cement themselves back as a regular force in the Premier League.

Burnley’s Premier League ambition

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 +10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 +9 19 3 Burnley 9 +10 18 4 West Brom 9 +6 17 5 Leeds United 9 +8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Scott Parker was appointed as first team manager over the summer with the goal of bringing Burnley back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The Clarets have won five of their opening nine league fixtures, earning them third in the table through this October international break.

The gap to leaders Sunderland is just one point, having also drawn three and lost only once.

Next up for Parker’s side is a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday on 19 October in a 3pm kick-off.

More changes behind the scenes at Burnley

This is part of the continued reshuffle behind the scenes at Burnley and is an interesting step forward for the club.

Focus on the academy will be important, as being able to consistently produce your own young talent is becoming increasingly important in the modern game.

Casper has built up a positive reputation from his time at Salford City and can bring a lot of knowledge and experience with him to Turf Moor.

This could prove a very shrewd appointment in the years to come and will be a positive addition to the backroom staff in the underage level of the club.