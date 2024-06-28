Highlights Burnley's managerial search delays Scott Twine's potential transfer.

Scott Twine’s career seems to be in limbo at this moment in time, with the Burnley man stuck in the midst of the Clarets’ managerial search.

The former MK Dons man spent much of last season away from Turf Moor, with loan spells at Hull City and Bristol City in either half of the campaign.

The latter saw him reunited with former coach Liam Manning at Ashton Gate, where he started to flourish after a tough time with the Tigers, sparking rumours of a permanent move to the Robins this summer.

But with his parent side still searching for a new boss, it looks like the delay in appointing a new man at the helm is keeping transfer business on hold for the Lancashire side as it stands.

Scott Twine Burnley departure put on hold after Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich departure

Twine made the move to Turf Moor after a revolutionary season for the Dons in League One during the 21/22 campaign; where he grabbed 33 goal involvements as his side reached the third tier playoffs.

Those performances were enough to tempt the Clarets into making a move over the following summer, but what has followed has been two years of disappointment in Lancashire, with just five starts to his name in that time.

Injury issues didn’t help in his first season, before then-boss Vincent Kompany decided against testing him out after their promotion to the Premier League, and opted to loan the playmaker out on two separate occasions.

Four goals in 25 games on Humberside was followed up by two goals in ten for City, as Twine got back to playing football with a smile on his face, and even notching a trademark free kick in his final appearance of the season at Ashton Gate.

Manning has made no secret of his desire to lure the midfielder back to the club this summer, as he said to Bristol Post before the end of the most-recent campaign:

“It’s tough, ultimately he’s not our player,” the City boss said. “It’s one of those where the discussions have to happen for me to see what it looks like, whether it’s possible. Burnley might not want to do it, there are so many permutations to it that, at the minute, I have no idea.

Scott Twine EFL stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Bristol City (loan) 10 2 0 Hull City (loan) 25 4 3 Burnley 14 3 1 MK Dons 45 20 13 Newport County 19 6 6 Swindon Town 50 8 3 Source: FBRef

“I’d love to work with him. I think he fits the club and profile of player we’ve got but there are so many challenges that go into it. For me, he’s been great; I think he’s got another level he can go to, I think he’s starting to show that and he fits what we’re trying to do.”

Twine was said to be keeping fit using City's facilities during the off-season, which led to further speculation over his future, but has since returned for pre-season with his parent side.

Many a name has been linked to the vacant Burnley post of late, after former boss Kompany made the move to Germany to become head honcho at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was said to be among the leading candidates for the role earlier this month, although the Dutchman is also said to be considering a move back to Old Trafford in a coaching capacity.

Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes [pictured] is another name said to be among the list of possibilities this summer, with the Spaniard working wonders to keep the Loftus Road outfit in the Championship during the last campaign.

But as time goes on, the possibility of Twine leaving any time soon has to be dwindling, with any new boss likely to want to give every player a clean slate ahead of pre-season, meaning the midfielder could be in line for a recall to the Clarets’ lineup.

Whether he wants that or not is a different matter entirely, but that conversation won’t be able to take place until a new boss has his feet under the table, meaning City will likely have to play the long game if they are to make him theirs this summer.