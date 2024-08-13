Brentford are closing in on signing Burnley and Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea, which would give the ex-West Brom man an immediate route back to the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, Thomas Frank is set to bolster his defence for the upcoming top flight season with the 25-year-old, who was on the scoresheet in the Clarets' opening game of the Championship season on Monday night in a 4-1 success over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Following relegation with Burnley last season in his first year at Turf Moor, 26-cap international O'Shea is set for a move back to the top flight, just 14 months after a £7 million move from West Bromwich Albion.

O'Shea was a regular under Vincent Kompany last season, and he is set to add some serious competition to Frank's backline, which includes Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer and Ethan Pinnock.

Brentford close in on Dara O'Shea deal as Burnley set to make profit

O'shea has been a strong addition to the Burnley team despite being part of the side that were relegated from the Premier League, and has displayed a keen eye for getting involved in goals.

Dara O'shea's goal involvement in the past five seasons per transfermarkt (all comps) Season Club Apps Goals Assists 23/24 Burnley 37 4 4 22/23 West Brom 41 2 1 21/22 West Brom 14 2 0 20/21 West Brom 31 0 0 19/20 West Brom 21 3 0

With Brentford already adding Fabio Carvalho to their ranks from Liverpool in a deal worth £27.5 million overall, Frank is keen to sign O'Shea to replace Danish centre-back Zanka, who is linked with a move back to his country with FC Copenhagen.

Luckily for the Clarets, they have got strength in depth this season if O'Shea is to leave, so the loss of the Irishman wouldn't be as hard-hitting as you'd think - despite scoring and putting in a man of the match performance against Luton.

Frank's Brentford set up targets these styles of centre-backs, defending to their level but adding goals also, and O'Shea already has links to Brentford with Irish team-mate Nathan Collins, who had an impressive debut season with the Bees following his move from Wolves.

With Ben Mee also out injured after suffering an ankle injury in March versus West Ham, it provides a great opportunity for O'Shea to gain immediate gametime at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The deal would have only made sense for Burnley however if they were to make profit on their £7 million investment, and The Telegraph's report claims that the Clarets are set to do just that, although an actual fee for the deal has not been reported.

Dara O'Shea move to Brentford could be an ideal step up

O'Shea is deserving of an immediate return to the top flight in English football, having showed his worth and prowess in a Burnley team that on the whole struggled.

With Ben Mee injured and Zanka potentially exiting Brentford though, there is a vacancy or potentially two to be picked up on, and O'Shea could do just that.

Brentford don't have the easiest run-ins to start the season, with trips to Liverpool and Man City likely to be in O'Shea's first couple of games as a Bees player, but he already has matchday action under his belt for the campaign, which can only be a positive.

He's only 25 years of age so O'Shea still could improve as a player, and the last thing he will want to do is be in a relegation battle once more after having a heck of a lot of work to do at Turf Moor last season - he is however one of the few members of Scott Parker's squad that is deserving of a move.