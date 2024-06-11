Highlights Burnley faces summer exodus after relegation with 4-5 senior players set to leave for higher levels.

Goalkeeper James Trafford expected to depart despite potential interest from Newcastle and other top clubs.

Burnley's transfer plans complicated by managerial uncertainty, with Vincent Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich.

Burnley are braced for a mini-exodus this summer, with "four to five" senior players expected to leave Turf Moor in the upcoming transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Clarets returned to the Premier League last season after romping to the title in the Championship with 101 points, sweeping aside everything in their path and clinching promotion with seven matches remaining — a new record.

But their sojourn in the top flight was short-lived, as they won only five games, accumulating just 24 points, and were relegated along with fellow newcomers Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Burnley set for summer exodus

According to The Athletic, Burnley have accepted that relegation will come with significant departures with four to five players expected to be sold as "who should be playing or have indicated they want to be at a higher level than the Championship".

Goalkeeper James Trafford is among those expected to leave Turf Moor this summer, despite only signing from Manchester City 12 months ago.

The Northern Echo reported on Tuesday that Newcastle could accelerate their interest in the 21-year-old, who has recently been involved in England's Euro 2024 provisional squad for friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland, despite being cut from Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for the finals in Germany.

The Magpies have made strengthening their goalkeeping department a high priority this summer, after Loris Karius was released and with doubts over the future of Martin Dubravka, who has been linked with Celtic.

James Trafford's transfer latest

According to The Athletic, Newcastle value Trafford between £15m and £18m, while Burnley are expected to want around £20m for a player they paid City an initial £14m fee last summer.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported Trafford is also of interest to Liverpool and Chelsea and Football Insider indicated former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is interested in bringing him to the Allianz Arena as a priority signing for his new-look Bayern Munich side.

Trafford was the only player directly mentioned by The Athletic, but a host of players have been linked with an exit from Turf Moor this summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley could miss out on the permanent signing of Jacob Bruun Larsen from Hoffenheim with Premier League side Fulham preparing a £6m bid for the winger.

James Trafford's 2023-24 Premier League stats, per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Goals against 2.21 Save percentage 65.7 Clean sheet percentage 7.1 PSxG - GA -0.21 PSxG per shot on target 0.30

The Danish international scored six Premier League goals last term and Burnley announced in their retained list that they were exploring a permanent move for the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Clarets' hopes of signing fellow loanee Lorenz Assignon on a permanent deal collapsed as the defender rejected the chance to return to the club this summer.

Managerial uncertainty has complicated Burnley's transfer plans so far, following Kompany's shock departure for Bayern Munich.

The Belgian was a surprise choice to replace Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena and left Lancashire after two seasons at the helm, during which he led Burnley to the Premier League by winning the Championship in his first campaign in charge.

Kompany's assistant Craig Bellamy has been named acting head coach, but a host of other names have been linked with the vacancy, including Frank Lampard, Steve Cooper, Scott Parker, Marti Cifuentes, Carlos Corberan and Alan Pardew.

And whoever succeeds the former City defender this summer is expected to take charge of a much-changed Burnley side next term.