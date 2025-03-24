Burnley are preparing for a fight to keep hold of promising young attacker Oluwaseun Adewumi this summer after his impressive performances on loan at Dundee.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Austrian under-21 international has caught the eye in the Scottish Premiership, attracting interest from potential suitors as he nears the end of his temporary spell in Scotland.

Nixon has revealed that Burnley have already fielded inquiries for Adewumi, but the Clarets forward was unable to secure a move elsewhere during the season due to the three-club rule.

Adewumi joined the Clarets from Austrian club Floridsdorfer on the final day of the 2024 summer transfer window, signing a four-year contract in Lancashire before being immediately loaned out to Dundee.

The move has proved to be a success, with the versatile attacker making 22 appearances, scoring four goals, and providing two assists in Scotland’s top flight.

Adewumi in the Scottish Premiership 24/25 after 30 games - per FotMob Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 2 Chances created 18 Successful dribbles 24 Touches in opposition box 59

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Nixon reporting that his impressive performances have seen him begin to draw interest from clubs, with Burnley already revealed to have acknowledged interest in his services.

Adewumi has showcased his ability on the big stage in Scotland - scoring in back-to-back matches against Rangers and Celtic, solidifying a reputation as one of the league’s standout young talents.

Despite the growing interest, Adewumi remains focused on his performances rather than outside noise. He recently spoke about his approach, telling the BBC: "I know what I have to do and I know what people expect from me, but I just keep it low and don't really concentrate on the media stuff.

"I just try and show my qualities on the pitch, that is the most important."

Burnley face key decision over keeping or cashing in on Oluwaseun Adewumi

A key decision looms over Adewumi’s future for the Clarets.

Scott Parker and the Turf Moor hierarchy must weigh up the benefits of integrating the 20-year-old into their first-team plans, against the financial incentives of a potential sale.

The Clarets sit third in the Championship table, locked in a three-way fight for automatic promotion with Leeds and Sheffield United, making their summer squad planning even more crucial.

In recent years, Burnley have followed the growing trend of selling young talent for profit to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Adewumi may follow in the footsteps of Wilson Odobert, who secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and Sander Berge, who joined Fulham, as Burnley continue to offload key assets if the right offer arrives.

Burnley’s ongoing partnership with Dundee adds another layer to this equation. The alliance aims to provide a competitive environment for young players while strengthening both clubs' long-term ambitions.

The relationship has already seen the likes of Dara Costelloe and Owen Dodgson gain valuable first-team experience at Dundee, with Adewumi following suit as a beneficiary of the system.

While the strategic partnership allows the Clarets' talent an opportunity to develop, it also increases the likelihood of players like Adewumi attracting external interest, further complicating Burnley’s summer transfer decisions.

Whether Adewumi returns to Turf Moor to fight for a place or moves on to a new challenge, the young Austrian’s trajectory suggests he is a player to watch in the coming years.