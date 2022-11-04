Burnley boss Vincent Kompany’s World Cup role confirmed

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will be on UK TV screens over the coming four weeks, according to the Independent.

With the World Cup just over two weeks away, the BBC have confirmed their lineup of panel guests and analysts.

The Belgian will join a number of former professionals as part of an extensive lineup.

With the Clarets not in action between 13 November and 11 December, the former defender will be taking up punditry duties for the national broadcaster as part of their coverage.

The international tournament kicks off on 20 November, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening fixture.

Kompany will be keeping a keen eye on how his native Belgium will progress, with the Red Devils set to face Canada, Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

Their opening game comes against the Canadians on 23 November, which could be Kompany’s debut for the BBC’s tournament coverage.

The BBC will be sharing broadcast duties with ITV for UK coverage, with England and Wales representing the home nations in Qatar.

Burnley will be aiming to have top spot in the Championship going into the break, with Kompany’s side currently leading Blackburn Rovers by five points.

Up next for Burnley is a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on 5 November.

The Verdict

Kompany has shown his tactical acumen with his bright start to life at Burnley, so he should make for quite an insightful pundit.

Given Burnley will be out of action for up to four weeks, this is also a good use of his time to connect with other football people and to take time away from the team to keep fresh.

That he is also not too far removed from the game, means he will be able to relate to many playing at the tournament which does lend itself well to punditry.

This is a solid addition to the BBC’s lineup, and it will be interesting to see what he brings to the broadcast.