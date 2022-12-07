Burnley boss Vincent Kompany’s stance on Belgian national job emerges

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is interested in the Belgium national job one day, but is fully focused on his job at Turf Moor for now.

That is according to Belgian journalist Pieter-Jan Calcoen on RTBF, via SportWitness, who reports that it is not the right timing for the 36-year-old to join his national side.

Appearing on ‘Complètement Foot’, as quoted by SportWitness, Calcoen said: “He [Kompany] is interested in the position of coach of De Rode Duivels [the Red Devils] and the national team will come to him one day or another, but it is not the right timing.

“He wants to stay and blend body and soul into the process initiated at Burnley.

“According to the information I have obtained from Vincent Kompany’s entourage, for the moment he would not be interested in the position of coach of De Rode Duivels.

“He wants to continue to raise the club, to make it progress, he wants to continue his adventure.

“He is a young coach, he wants to test himself and needs to work daily with a team.”

This update comes after it emerged that Burnley were braced for an approach from the Belgian national side for Kompany’s services.

The Red Devils exited the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the group stage and are seeking a new boss following the departure of Roberto Martinez.

The Verdict

I hope this is an accurate account of Vincent Kompany’s thoughts.

I have to be honest, reports he could join the national side in recent days caught me by surprise.

He is doing phenomenally well at Burnley with promotion to the Premier League a real possibility at the end of the season, so to throw all of that away before it can be seen through would have been hugely surprising.

Nevertheless, Kompany’s focus is likely now firmly on Sunday’s Championship clash away at Queens Park Rangers as the club look to maintain their lead at the top of the division.