Burnley boss Vincent Kompany speaks out on Ashley Barnes following brace in 3-0 Blackburn victory

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said he is really happy for Ashley Barnes after the forward netted a brace in the Clarets’ 3-0 victory over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

In what has been a rare start for Barnes of late, the 33-year-old scored the first and third goals on the day, with Anass Zaroury netting inbetween to ensure Burnley sit top of the Championship heading into the World Cup break.

Speaking after the match, Kompany said that the club spend a lot of time on players who are not starting week in week out, and stressed the importance of players remaining patient and keeping their standards high whilst out of the side so that they can come in and have an impact.

“I like these stories, every day of pre-season I spent my time talking about the squad. We do spend a lot of time on players who are not necessarily getting a chance and when it happens like this it hits home for everyone.” Kompany said on Barnes.

“You have to be patient sometimes, keep your standards high and consider yourself part of the team. You get your moments and sometimes it doesn’t work and Barnesy has had a few chances and today was his day and he has chosen it well.

“There is no age to learn, you can always learn. I have been in this position in my career and the only thing I can relate to is your moments when you are a little bit in the shadows and if your habits drop then your standards drop and then you would never be able to do what he did today because your chance would come and then it’s gone.

“If you hang in there and stay level mentally and emotionally then when you get the opportunity you can prove you deserve to play and he has done that today.”

The Clarets now head into the World Cup break with a three point lead over second-placed Sheffield United, and a five point gap between themselves and Blackburn Rovers in third.

The Verdict

Ashley Barnes certainly chose a good time to get back in the goals this weekend with Lancashire rivals Blackburn visiting Turf Moor.

The experienced forward has not had things go his way entirely so far this season, but to have netted a brace yesterday will fill him with confidence and ambition about a starting place when Championship action resumes.

After making so many signings in the summer, Burnley have done incredibly well to sit top of the division heading into this World Cup break.

Perhaps worryingly for other sides in the league, with more time on the training ground with Kompany in the coming weeks, you do feel that the Clarets could get even better from here.