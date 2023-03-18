Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has suggested Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola should stop linking him with a move to the Etihad.

The Belgian is set to return to his former club today as the Clarets face the 2021/22 Premier League champions in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Kompany has turned heads withj the outstanding job he's done since taking charge at Turf Moor in the summer. In just his second role in management, the 36-year-old led a rebuild of the Burnley squad after last season's relegation, has changed from a direct style of play to an expansive approach, and has them 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.

The Premier League beckons for the Clarets and their boss but Guardiola has been looking further ahead by highlighting the former City captain as his likely successor.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of his return to the Etihad, Kompany has responded to the links to the Premier League club and the comments of his former manager.

He said: "He has got to stop saying it.

"I’m a Championship manager, I don’t know what you want from me. I think he should stay for another 10 years at Manchester City first and foremost. And City is competing to win the Champions League, we are competing to win the Championship, so I don’t think these kinds of conversations make sense.

“They need to have the best manager in the world. I want to be extremely respectful to the club I manage as well. This club to me means everything. I want this club to get better.”

He added: "Pressure is a thing of your own mind.

“I think if you play in big finals you are OK with pressure but I try to be as rational as I can. I am in an environment where the people I work with are rational enough to not make my job dependent on whether we beat Manchester City.

“I came to Burnley because I chose it for the people. It is an environment where I have a chance to learn and get better. As long as we graft and work hard, the people here will give you the time.”

Man City are not the only club to have been linked with Kompany. Reports ahead of Patrick Vieira's sacking indicated that Crystal Palace could turn to the Belgian as a potential replacement.

The Verdict

You can understand why Kompany would talk down the links to Man City but it does feel as though he's destined to take over at the Etihad one day.

He may feel as though he's got a lot to learn before he's ready to serve as Guardiola's successor but the job he's done at Burnley suggests that he has the potential to have success as a manager at his former club.

The good news for Burnley is that such an offer is not likely to come for a little while yet and the prospect of it may mean Kompany resists the offers of other Premier League clubs.

He's already so highly thought of and is at the start of an exciting project at Turf Moor so it's hard to see him leaving this summer unless a really attractive offer comes in.