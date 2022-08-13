Burnley boss Vincent Kompany reassures supporters about recent issue

Vincent Kompany has insisted his side will start scoring goals after their 1-0 defeat to Watford on Friday night.

It was Kompany’s first defeat as Burnley boss with Tom Cleverley’s goal on the stroke of halftime proving to be the difference between the two sides on the night in their third Championship game of the season.

The Clarets had 64% possession, building on over 70% in their first two games, and nine shots to the Watford’s five but could not find a way to score.

With four points from three games, it’s a steady start but one Kompany will know could be better.

Reflecting on the game, he told the Burnley Express: “We were on top, creating chances, and sometimes the difference between inside or outside the post is what this game is all about.

“You start as a coach with, to win games you’ve got to create chances, and to not concede, you’ve got to concede few chances.”

However, with the lack of chances and goals being a concern, it’s something Kompany is adamant will come soon: “I think we have goals in the team, but I think that will happen from players understanding each other better, rather than an isolated moment, where we are struggling to score.

“It will take time, but we will get there.”

Burnley have been linked with Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk which could improve their goal conversion but a move is yet to be confirmed.

The Verdict

The lack of goals is an issue and the ability to turn possession into chances is also a slight worry for Burnley.

However, the transition from robust, organised disciplined football under the Sean Dyche era to possession based should be lauded and that turnaround is remarkable.

So, naturally, it will take time to do the same when it comes to turning possession into goals and when you consider that Burnley have never been a prolfic side, more so in the Premier League, the lack of goals isn’t a surprise.

It will be a challenge for Kompany but one he is likely to overcome.