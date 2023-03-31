Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted that he is pleased with the progress that Luke McNally has made during his loan spell at Coventry City and will discuss the future with the defender in the summer.

The Clarets opted to sanction a temporary departure for the 23-year-old earlier this year after his game-time was limited at Turf Moor during the first half of the season.

Before making the switch to Coventry, McNally only made four appearances in all competitions for Burnley.

Over the past few months, the defender has managed to establish himself as a key member of the Sky Blues' starting eleven.

In the 11 league games that McNally has participated in for Coventry, Mark Robins' side have only suffered one defeat.

With the transfer window set to open again following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, the Sky Blues have been linked with a permanent swoop for McNally.

According to The Sun, the Sky Blues are keen on striking a permanent agreement with Burnley for the defender who is believed to be valued at £2m by his parent-club.

What has Vincent Kompany said about Luke McNally's future?

Ahead of Burnley's clash with Sunderland this evening, Kompany has made an honest admission about McNally's situation.

Speaking to LancsLive, the Clarets boss said: "We have multiple people, myself included, who watch all of the games from all of the players that are on loan.

"I can't say too much other than we're pleased with his [McNally's] development, we think he's in a great environment as well.

"It's his first Championship season, so he's actually now establishing himself in this division, which is ticking a box, and then at the end of the season, we'll have discussions with all of the players."

The Verdict

With Kompany keeping a close eye on McNally's performances for Coventry, it is hardly a surprise that he has been impressed by the defender.

McNally has made 2.5 tackles, 3.1 interceptions and 5.5 clearances per game in a Sky Blues shirt and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.64 in the Championship.

Should Burnley let McNally leave in the summer?

When you consider that the Clarets are on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, McNally may find it extremely difficult to force his way into the side next season if Kompany opts to bolster his squad in this particular area of the pitch.

Whereas Burnley will be able to secure a reasonable fee for the centre-back, it could be argued that they should instead be looking to sanction another temporary departure this summer to a Championship side.

By featuring week-in, week-out at this level, McNally will make further strides in terms of his development before returning to Turf Moor.