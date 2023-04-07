Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes their upcoming clashes against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are the most difficult of the season for the Clarets, speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire.

The former Manchester City captain is on the cusp of guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with their dominance allowing them to put themselves in an extremely strong position.

Currently 17 points clear of third place and having a game in hand as well, the Lancashire side have the opportunity to secure promotion over this Easter period, but face an extremely tough challenge as they head to the Riverside tonight before returning to Turf Moor to face Sheffield United on Monday.

Middlesbrough’s consistency

Boro have been consistently superb under the stewardship of Michael Carrick, with the former Manchester United midfielder able to transform them from relegation candidates to automatic promotion contenders.

They were in with a shout of going level on points with the Blades last weekend - but the latter managed to secure a 1-0 victory against Norwich City and Boro lost 4-2 against Huddersfield Town.

Considering the Terriers are fighting relegation, this was a hugely disappointing result at the John Smith’s Stadium for Boro who look like outsiders to secure second place now.

That could potentially work in their favour though and with Boro not losing a single league game at the Riverside under Carrick, this evening’s clash promises to be a tough one for the league leaders.

Sheffield United’s fast start

Unfortunately for the Blades, a slow start to last season arguably cost them a top-two spot, with Paul Heckingbottom managing to turn things around following Slavisa Jokanovic’s failed spell.

With a full pre-season under Heckingbottom under their belts ahead of this campaign though, they have been in the top two for much of this term, with their fast start allowing them to have a few blips.

Coping with the ups and downs of the promotion race reasonably well, they look set to retain second spot and secure a top-tier return.

What did Vincent Kompany say?

Kompany himself has acknowledged that these two games will be extremely tough, with both teams showing the consistency that most others teams in the division haven’t been able to match this term.

However, the 36-year-old also admitted that his players are looking forward to the challenge that these matches will bring.

He said: "They're the two toughest games we could have in the division.

"So in terms of finishing strongly you can't have it more difficult than when you have these two teams ahead of you.

"But it's something we look forward to."

What threats will Burnley face?

In terms of Boro, they have some excellent attacking assets with the likes of Chuba Akpom, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey likely to cause the Clarets’ defence some problems.

Akpom could be particularly dangerous considering he will struggle to be man-marked by a central defender, so that’s a challenge tonight’s visitors will need to overcome.

As previously mentioned, Boro’s home form under Carrick has been superb, with their heavy defeat against Brighton in the FA Cup this year proving to be an anomaly.

With this in mind, this game could be the most difficult of the season so far along with their clash against Bramall Lane last year.

Speaking of the Blades, the Clarets’ 5-2 loss against Paul Heckingbottom’s men back in November is a mental barrier they will need to overcome.

They cannot afford to go into this game in fear but with the home crowd behind them, that should help Monday’s hosts in their quest to get revenge following the reverse fixture.