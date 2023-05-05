Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted that it may be a good time for the Clarets to get promoted considering how strong the Championship could be next season, speaking to Lancs Live.

The 37-year-old's team have comfortably been the best team in their division this season, going unbeaten in the league for months following a disappointing defeat against Sheffield United back in November.

Although they recently suffered a 2-1 loss against then-relegation battlers Queens Park Rangers last month, they have been dominant for much of the campaign and sealed their return to the Premier League with plenty of games to spare.

Although some would argue that the division wasn't exactly weak this year, Kompany thinks the quality of the teams potentially coming up from League One and coming down from the top flight could have made things difficult for them in the second tier next term if they hadn't won promotion.

He said: "In all fairness, it’s a good year to get out of the Championship if you see what might be coming down next year and what might be going up from League One.

"The Championship in itself was already tough this season, because of the amount of teams with Premier League experience that we faced and so the achievement - there’s a reality that does not escape me."

Who could be coming down from the Premier League?

Southampton look set to return to the second tier but may be tipped to bounce straight back considering the quality and depth they have in their squad.

You just need to look at their options on the bench against Newcastle United to see that superb amount of depth.

Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Leeds United are also in contention to go down. Even if Forest, who were only promoted last year, come down, they will have an exceptionally talented squad at their disposal unless they sell quite a few of their biggest assets.

The Toffees, meanwhile, would surely be a formidable force under Sean Dyche.

Who could be coming up from League One?

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have already sealed their returns to the second tier, whilst Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Peterborough United are all in the play-off mix.

All teams mentioned have very talented squads at their disposal, especially the Owls who have great depth and Derby who have players with brilliant CVs in their squad.

Does Vincent Kompany have a point?

Kompany does have a point because the gulf in class between the top flight and the second tier is quite vast and this is why the likes of the Saints and others will be confident of sealing their place back in the top tier at the first time of asking.

There are also some excellent teams coming up from the third tier. Kieran McKenna has done an excellent job at Ipswich and will surely thrive in the Championship as he continues to enjoy such a good spell at Portman Road.

Plymouth's Steven Schumacher is another talented boss, but it will be interesting to see whether he can get his squad up to the required standard for second-tier football.

You feel Darren Moore's Owls would be another formidable side in the second tier if they manage to get themselves back to the Championship and could do as well as Sunderland have if they win the play-offs.

But even with these factors in mind, you would have backed the Clarets to secure promotion next season considering their quality and the amount of depth they have on the bench.