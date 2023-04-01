Burnley's Vincent Kompany has praised the "brain" and "work ethic" of Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick but suggested he wants to emulate Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

The Clarets were held to a goalless draw at Turf Moor last night by Sunderland, who became the first team to stop the Championship leaders from scoring there this season, but are still on course to win the second tier and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Kompany's side have some tough games ahead, however, as they head to the Riverside to take on third-placed Boro on Easter Friday before hosting second-placed Sheffield United three days later.

Friday's game will see two of the most exciting young coaches in the EFL face off as the Belgian goes toe-to-toe with Carrick and given both have been linked to the Premier League, there will likely be top flight eyes on the encounter.

What is Vincent Kompany's stance on Michael Carrick and Tony Mowbray?

Speaking after last night's 0-0 draw, Kompany revealed his verdict on the former Manchester United midfielder and Mowbray.

He said (via The Mirror): “I know Michael as a person and I have a lot of respect for him and his work ethic. His brain is something that’s standing out as a manager now as well as when he was a player at Manchester United.

"We are both on our own trajectory, but when I’m Tony’s age I’d love to be managing my teams like him. I see the parallel with Carrick but I have just as much respect for Tony Mowbray and what he does. He’s had to reinvent himself and has built a very good young Sunderland side.”

Is Tony Mowbray doing an underrated job at Sunderland?

You have to be impressed by what Mowbray has achieved already at the Stadium of Light.

The experienced coach stepped in midway through the Black Cats' first season back in the Championship, replacing the departed Alex Neil, and has managed to have them competing in the play-off race.

Considering the injuries he's had to deal with and the number of young players he's brought through, that's an incredible achievement.

He's shown his tactical flexibility as well, winning games even when both his number nines were injured, and you can understand why Kompany would want to emulate him.