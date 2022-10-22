Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hints at surprise team changes for Sunderland game

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has hinted at making changes to his side against Sunderland as he keeps a close eye on the minutes of senior players.

Kompany has a raft of young talent at his disposal but has still insisted on relying heavily on his senior players this season.

He’s already been cautious with the management of Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the Icelandic international returned from a lengthy lay-off and is likely to do the same with Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez.

Both have been heavily relied upon this season with Kompany conscious of the fact he may have to rotate to keep them fresh.

Cork and Rodriguez, both 33, have averaged 1,128 minutes between them this season, and have started the last 12 league games in succession, which could increase when the Clarets travel to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland.

However, with seven games in 22 days, Kompany may well change things up. He told the Burnley Express: “I think we would all have come to the conclusion that there are a few players that we need to be a little bit more mindful of, because of previous injuries, age, or the very relentless nature of this calendar.

“We’ll see when it happens, it’s something we’ll have to manage, we’ll need to have conversations with the lads, because the last thing we want to happen now is to lose anyone for two or three weeks.”

Two alterations were made in midweek with Ian Maatsen and Jordan Beyer both being ruled out, which may prompt the former Belgian international to make changes for a tough trip to Sunderland.

The Verdict

Cork and Rodriguez have been outstanding this season with both making incredibly value contributions to Burnley’s season so far.

But both players are in their twilight years and with the incredibly busy fixture schedule ahead, it would make sense to rest them.

However, for risk of upsetting the balance of the team, Kompany should rotate cautiously as his side have been incredibly difficult to beat and breakdown this season.

One of the key reasons to that has been the midfield continuity of Cork, Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill.