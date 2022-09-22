Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gives exciting Taylor Harwood-Bellis verdict

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Turf Moor this summer, the new boss was keen to create a Burnley side that he felt would reflect him and allow his side to aim high in the league.

The Clarets made plenty of new signings and Kompany used some of his Premier League links to bring some young talent to the club.

One of the new signings this summer was 20-year-old Taylor Harwood-Bellis who joined on loan from Kompany’s former club Manchester City.

Despite being a youngster, the centre-back has already made his mark on the side having played every minute of the opening ten games this season and he got his first goal for the club against Preston last week.

The Burnley boss knew of the player’s talent before bringing him to the club having had him on loan at Anderlecht last season although given he has already made eight appearances for Manchester City’s first team, that itself speaks volumes about his talent.

The manager was keen to praise his loan player for his performances this season and believes the 20-year-old will only improve as he told Lancashire Live: “I’ve known Taylor for a long time, and for what everyone can see on the ball or what everyone can see when he goes into his challenges, I think his biggest quality, that is perhaps more difficult to see on the eye, is his leadership and his incredible drive and high standards.

“These sorts of players you can almost be certain are going to improve. Usually when a talent goes wrong it’s because there’s something mentally not right. With him he’s got more than anyone else. Wherever he is now, in two or three years time he will be a lot better.

“The difference between a young player and an experienced player is usually the amount of consistency you can get in your performances. At his age to start building a consistency of good games, and I think it’s for the first time in his career, where his best performances are very good and his worst are okay, at this age that’s something that will give him a lot of confidence for the next few years. That’s how you become a centre-half that teams can trust.”

The Verdict:

Vincent Kompany clearly rated the player going into this season proven by the fact he was keen to get the him on loan again having previously worked together.

However, to see the 20-year-old in a top Championship side playing every minute shows not just the talent he has but also the confidence in his own game that has allowed him to reach this stage in his career already.

Kompany was well known for being a hard working player so the fact he identifies similar traits in the young centre-back suggests he could be on track for a strong future, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to be seeing him playing in the top flight before long.