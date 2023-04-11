Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has described his side's victory against Sheffield United last night as "special" following the hammering they received during the reverse fixture, speaking to The Star.

The 37-year-old would have been desperate to secure a win on his birthday - but last night's assignment looked set to be extremely difficult for the Clarets, who could have easily taken their foot off the gas after winning promotion against Middlesbrough on Friday.

Not having a full week to celebrate and then recover, Paul Heckingbottom's United team would have been keen to capitalise on that.

How did the game pan out?

Unfortunately for the visitors at Turf Moor, things didn't go to plan for them with Wes Foderingham being sent off during the early stages of the game following his challenge on Nathan Tella.

It looked as though the Blades were going to frustrate the hosts with the teams going in at 0-0 at the interval - but changes at the break paid dividends with substitute Johan Berg Gudmundsson breaking the deadlock on the hour mark.

He added a second ten minutes later to all but seal the three points - and with United a man down - Kompany's men were able to keep a clean sheet and keep their unbeaten run going.

They have gone unbeaten in the league since their 5-2 defeat against United in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane, with that result threatening to derail their season.

They managed to get themselves back on track very quickly though, something that has allowed them to be in their current position.

The former Manchester City captain would have been delighted with the character his side showed to come out on top in this tricky assignment, even with the Blades' dismissal in mind.

Speaking after the game, he said: "A pretty special weekend.

"It’d have been difficult for these results to affect anything we’ve done this season but in the end, the Sheffield game was a little bit special for us with what happened away."

How important is this victory for Burnley?

Kompany's main objective had to be getting the Clarets back to the top flight - but winning the title will also be an aim for them now considering the position they find themselves in.

And last night probably all but ended the race for the title because the Blades are still in a battle with the likes of Middlesbrough and Luton Town for second place, though the Blades are still firm favourites to retain their position.

The Clarets, meanwhile, are quite a way ahead of the rest of the division now and will be delighted that no one has been able to do the double over them this season, with their draw against Watford and last night's game against the Blades ensuring that.

It will have been particularly satisfying for them to secure a victory yesterday following the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season - because the Clarets had a point to prove and that probably helped to provide the home team with even more motivation.

What's next for the Clarets? Firstly, they need to seal the title. And then key figures behind the scenes need to ramp up their preparation for top-tier football because they will need to plan well if they want to give themselves a chance of being successful next term.