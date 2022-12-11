Burnley boss Vincent Kompany cools talk of striker decision ahead of January window

Vincent Kompany has played down the idea that Burnley could recall Wout Weghorst in January to help their promotion push.

The big striker joined the Clarets in January as Chris Wood’s replacement following his move to Newcastle and it’s fair to say things didn’t really go to plan, as Weghorst managed just two goals in 20 games as the side went down.

After that, a loan to Besiktas was sorted but Burnley got a glimpse of the player again in the World Cup, as he starred for the Netherlands by scoring twice in their remarkable penalty defeat to Argentina on Friday night.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, Kompany praised the 30-year-old for his contribution but insisted he isn’t desperate to get him back to Turf Moor.

“At the moment there is nothing new I can say. I think in these type of situations they play out a little bit later. I think he’s done his country proud and that in itself, I know as a player, as an individual, he’ll feel really proud about that.

“Like I said these situations have to play out a little bit. I’m focused on the group I have right now. I’ve never been told that the situation was that we had a clause in there, so.”

The verdict

This is the right message from Kompany and it’s not something you would expect to happen in the New Year.

Firstly, Weghorst is doing very well in Turkey now and you can’t imagine he would want to swap that for the Championship, even if Burnley are doing well.

Then, Burnley are flying right now, scoring goals for fun and are top of the league, so they aren’t in a desperate position by any means and Kompany will be very pleased with the group he is working with right now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.