Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has "taken no interest" in links to Tottenham, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Belgian's eye-catching first season with the Clarets, which has seen him lead them back to the Premier League and win the Championship, has turned heads in the top flight.

Tottenham interest in Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that there has been contact from Spurs.

Daniel Levy is said to be impressed by his profile and the attractive style of football he has introduced while it is said that seven of his Burnley staff could move with the 37-year-old were he to leave for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nixon has claimed, however, that Kompany has "taken no interest" in the reported interest from Spurs.

Tavolieri has offered a slightly different update. He reports that Kompany is currently focussed on breaking the 100-point threshold.

He's also suggested that the guarantee the Clarets' American owners are able to give chairman Alan Pace, in terms of transfers and ambition, is likely to impact the Belgian's decision this summer - if one needs to be made.

It seems, for the time being, he's not taking too much notice though, which is certainly good news.

What has Vincent Kompany said about his Burnley future?

The Belgian coach has refused to be drawn on his Clarets future and the links to some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

At the EFL awards, he told talkSPORT: "The only thing I see it as is a wasted question. I always feel sorry for the journalist whose asking the question because you get nothing."

He added: "I know (there is speculation), but I made this decision before even starting the season. I was never going to get involved in speculation. The biggest respect you can have for the people you're working with is to be dedicated to what they've entrusted you to do and I don't want to talk about anything else."

Kompany has previously indicated that he feels he still has a lot to learn as a coach, which suggests he is willing to be patient.

He faces a difficult decision if either Chelsea or Spurs do come calling, however, as while it would be a risk to leave Turf Moor, you never know when those sort of opportunities will come again.