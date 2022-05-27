Burnley boost as Aston Villa ruled out of transfer chase

Burnley will be desperate to keep hold of most of their squad despite dropping down to the Championship – and that effort has been given a boost today, with the news from The Telegraph that Aston Villa no longer want James Tarkowski.

The Clarets have had the defender for seven seasons now and during his time at Turf Moor, he has become one of their most solid and reliable players for them and in the Premier League too. He’s also been in the running to get a game on the international stage.

However, their demotion has undoubtedly led to the player garnering interest from other teams – and most of those are able to offer the 29-year-old more opportunities in the top flight.

Quiz: Can you name which club Burnley signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Jelle Vossen Anderlecht Genk Gent Standard Liege

One of those teams believed to be keen to complete a deal for Tarkowski was Aston Villa – but with Steven Gerrard now looking elsewhere, it appears as though Villa Park will not be a potential landing spot for the Burnley man now.

That’s because Diego Carlos is now on his way to the side instead – and it means that the club may now decide to look to strengthen other positions now, rather than add more defensive options to their ranks.

With one team ruled out of the running, it means that the Clarets are now slightly more likely to keep hold of the player. That isn’t to say all the interest is gone but it means that there is one less Premier League suitor looking to take the 29-year-old away from Turf Moor next season.

The Verdict

James Tarkowski is very good at Premier League level, so it would certainly be a surprise to see no top flight teams snap him up now that Burnley are back down in the Championship.

Considering his experience and how excellent he has been in the top tier of English football during his time there, he could certainly become one of the best in his position in the second tier if he ends up playing for Burnley there. It would probably be in the best interests of other clubs in the Championship then if he sealed a move elsewhere.

Whilst that deal won’t be to Aston Villa, that isn’t to say he will end up staying with Burnley. The Clarets are the team that helped mould and create him and he has spent seven seasons there. However, you wouldn’t begrudge him moving elsewhere to keep his top flight appearances going.

He’s just too good for the second tier and considering that a deal could be done on the cheap, it would be much more surprising if he was still at Turf Moor come the end of the window than if he wasn’t.