Burnley blow as update emerges over 36-year-old managerial target

Burnley are still on the hunt for a new manager to lead them forward and one of the main names linked with the vacant role is Vincent Kompany.

The former Man City player hung up his boots and went straight into management with Anderlecht and hasn’t looked back since. After 90 games as just the club’s manager, he has departed the club with a points-per-match record of 1.70.

He’s been solid with the side then and it looks like he could be on the lookout for a fresh challenge elsewhere – and Burnley have been keen to give it to him. It had looked like he was most certainly on his way back to England and the Championship but a report from the Mirror today has revealed he could in fact be on his way to France instead.

That is because OGC Nice have now got Kompany in their sights as their next manager – and could try and hold talks with him in order to get him to move to them instead.

It looks like the Clarets are still favourites to land him but Nice can offer plenty that Burnley can’t right now – they can offer top flight football in Ligue 1 and have even qualified for European competition too.

Kompany then could be tempted by a very different kind of challenge to the one that would be presented to him at Turf Moor – and with the Clarets seemingly so set on appointing the former City man as their manager, it would leave the side in limbo as to their next managerial appointment.

Burnley then will be hoping this interest from France ultimately leads to nothing.

The Verdict

Vincent Kompany looks like he could be a very good appointment for Burnley if he was to join them and take over the managerial role there.

He has carried on his success as a player in management, doing well with Anderlecht and not looking out of place in the big role now that he has retired. Considering all of his contacts in the game as well and the players that he could likely lure to the club in the Championship, it could be a very shrewd appointment too.

The fact that a big French club have now entered the race too will have the Clarets worried. Nice can give Kompany the chance to continue to test himself at a high level and to also see how he fares in European competition – and that could mean he turns his head away from Turf Moor.

Burnley looked dead set on having the boss come in and manage them – and that means if he doesn’t end up joining, they might have to scramble to locate another appointment instead.