Burnley blow as transfer deal for 29-year-old ruled out

Burnley haven’t only suffered the blow of a relegation from the Premier League but it also now looks like they could be ruled out of the running for forward Mislav Orsic too, as reported by Germanijak.hr (via the Burnley Express).

The Clarets have struggled in front of goal this year and having lost attacker Chris Wood to Newcastle too, it has left them even more lacklustre up front. Their top goalscorer this year has been Maxwel Cornet and beyond him, the highest tally goes to Ben Mee who had three goals.

The club then certainly need to look at boosting their striking options and they would have been pleased to see Mislav Orsic firing on all cylinders for his current club Dinamo Zagreb this season ahead of a potential move this summer.

However, this fresh report from Germanijak.hr (via the Burnley Express) suggests that a deal has now collapsed because of their relegation down to the Championship. Them being in the second tier has now meant the move is off – and that will be a boost for Zagreb, who will be happy to keep the forward.

Orsic has managed a superb total of 14 goals and two assists in 33 league outings for his side this campaign and his addition to the Burnley frontline would have been a real boost. It looked like a deal would be done in January but he instead opted to stay on with his current club but a deal looked like it might happen again this summer.

Instead, it appears as though the club will now have to look elsewhere for new striking options as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The Verdict

Mislav Orsic would have been a good option for Burnley in the Premier League, so if they could have wrapped up a deal for him even in the Championship that could have been a real coup.

Instead, it now looks as though he will either remain with his current team or seal a move elsewhere. That will come as a blow for Burnley who really do need to add more options upfront. They have added Wout Weghorst to their ranks after agreeing a deal for him in January but he has managed only two goals in 20 so far.

He could improve that tally a league lower but that is no guarantee. With the record of some of the players in that team in terms of goal contributions last season, they will certainly need to improve their return in front of goal if they want to even think about a potential return to the top flight next year.

Orsic though looks like he won’t be becoming a Claret – and it’s a shame for the side considering his goal return this season.