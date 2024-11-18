The Lancashire derby played out between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley is one of the most exciting and fiercely fought fixtures on the EFL calendar.

August's meeting between the two sides was the first since April 2023, and did not disappoint as Clarets forward Lyle Foster opened the scoring at Turf Moor after just 10 minutes, before Andi Weimann scored Blackburn's equaliser with a stunning long-range effort.

The game also witnessed a red card, as Rovers striker Makhtar Gueye was handed a second yellow by referee Tony Harrington, with just over a third of the game to go, but John Eustace's men were able to hang on and claim a 1-1 draw on the road.

The current campaign is an exciting one for supporters of both clubs, as the Clarets are hunting for an automatic promotion spot, after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, while Rovers are in the chasing pack, hunting for what could be their first ever play-off spot since being relegated from the top-flight back in 2012.

Meanwhile, the November international break brought a moment which will have been mutually enjoyed by both the Turf Moor and Ewood Park faithfuls, as Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored on his England debut.

Blackburn and Burnley supporters will have enjoyed Harwood-Bellis England debut

The Three Lions hammered Ireland 5-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon to seal promotion back to UEFA Nations League A, after pipping Greece to top-spot in League B.

England's record goalscorer Harry Kane opened the scoring for his nation from the penalty spot on 53 minutes, after Jude Bellingham was fouled by Celtic defender Liam Scales, who was handed his second yellow card of the afternoon.

Then, after the familiar name of Kane was on the scoresheet, a remarkable pattern of goalscorers emerged, as four different players scored their first ever Three Lions goal.

Newcastle ace Anthony Gordon hammered home a volley, before Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher scored from close range to make it 3-0.

Then, with his first touch of the ball after being introduced to the action, West Ham man Jarrod Bowen guided the ball home, following a well worked set-piece routine.

Harwood-Bellis, the debutant, was brought on as a replacement for the experienced Kyle Walker, and nodded home a Bellingham cross to seal a memorable 5-0 victory on 79 minutes.

In doing so, the current Southampton man provided a moment which would have brought a smile to the faces of both Rovers and Clarets fans, despite the rivalry between the two clubs.

Harwood-Bellis made 19 Championship appearances for Rovers during the latter half of the 2020/21 season, on loan from former club Manchester City, and helped the Ewood Park outfit to a 15th place finish.

Then, after further loan spells with both Belgian side Anderlecht and Stoke City, the defender went on loan to the Clarets for the duration of the 2022/23 season.

This would prove to be a thoroughly enjoyable campaign for Harwood-Bellis and the Turf moor faithful alike, as the Clarets won the Championship title after winning a remarkable 101 points.

Then an England youth international, the centre-back made 32 second tier appearances, and played a key role towards his side's promotion with solid defensive displays, while he also notched two assists and one goal.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 2022/23 Championship stats Appearances 32 Starts 31 Tackles won % 61.8 Duels won % 63.4 Aerial duels won % 62.5 Pass accuracy % 85.3 Assists 2 Goals 1

After winning promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets in 2023, Harwood-Bellis was at it again just one season later, as he won the 2024 Championship play-off final with Southampton, during one last loan spell from Man City, before he joined the Saints on a permanent basis ahead of the current campaign.

Clarets supporters will remember Harwood-bellis more fondly than Blackburn fans

While the defender crossed the divide between the two proud Lancastrian outfits, and played for both clubs, it is the Burnley faithful who will remember him more fondly, as he played a major role in a historic season in which they won the second tier title by an impressive margin of 10 points.

Rovers supporters, though, will still have happy memories of Harwood-Bellis plying his trade at Ewood Park, while fans of both clubs will have cherished seeing their former player achieve the remarkable feat of scoring on his England debut.

While the eyes of the nation were focused on how interim boss Lee Carsley would perform during his last game in the Three Lions dugout, ahead of Thomas Tuchel's arrival, Clarets and Rovers fans will be most grateful for the fact that they saw their former man score his first ever goal in international football.