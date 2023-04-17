Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City could be set to do battle in the transfer market this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the three Championship sides all have an interest in Aberdeen centre-forward Duk.

As per Romano on Twitter, Burnley are monitoring the striker, meanwhile, Blackburn and Hull are also tracking him.

Who is Duk?

Also known as Luis Lopes, or 'Luis "Duk" Lopes, the attacker joined Scottish club Aberdeen last summer from Portuguese giants Benfica.

As per Romano, this was a free transfer, but with Benfica due 50% of his next sale.

The 23-year-old is certainly having an excellent first campaign in the Scottish Premiership, too.

In all competitions, the Cape Verde international has an impressive 18 goals to his name so far, which has clearly alerted the Championship trio to his talent.

It is not like this is a one-season wonder sort of thing, either.

Back in Portugal, he was also able to find the net for Benfica's B team and their under-23 side.

For Benfica B, for example, he scored 11 goals in 42, and for the club's under-23 team, 18 goals in 41.

Would Duk be a good signing for Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, or Hull City?

Whilst there is a big difference in quality between the Scottish Premiership and the Championship or Premier League, Duk certainly seems an exciting proposition.

In a physical league, he has shown he can score goals and there is every chance he could carry that ability down to England and into the second tier.

The Premier League, where Burnley will be playing next year, would possibly be a step too far, although given he has scored goals wherever he has been, you wouldn't rule him out from being a top flight success, just that it would be harder.

What is Duk's contract situation at Aberdeen?

Having only joined the Scottish club last summer, it would perhaps be expected that Duk would be tied down for longer than he actually is.

The 23-year-old signed a three-year deal last summer, meaning that, as per Transfermarkt, his contract at the Scottish club expires in 2025.

Whilst this means they are in a position where they do not have to sell immediately, it isn't so long that they can continue to hold out if interest arises, summer after summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Championship clubs' interest turns into any transfer bids when the window opens.