Bayern Munich are expected to sell a high-profile winger this summer, which could open the door for Luca Koleosho to move to the German giants from Burnley.

The 20-year-old was brought to Turf Moor by Vincent Kompany, and he has impressed over the past 16 months, with Koleosho now a key player for the Clarets in the Championship.

Given his talent, Burnley had to battle to retain Koleosho in the summer window, with Wolves among the admirers of the winger. More recently, the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been linked with the Italian youth international.

Bayern Munich monitoring Luca Koleosho

There is interest in Koleosho beyond the Premier League, with reports stating that Bayern Munich have also been keeping tabs on the youngster.

As outlined above, that would see Koleosho reunited with Kompany, and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg has given a fresh update on the pursuit, as he explained that the Bundesliga leaders are making plans to open up a space in the squad for a wide attacker.

“As revealed in our Transfer Update show and now confirmed: One of the wingers Kingsley Coman (contract until 2027), Serge Gnabry (2026), or Leroy Sané (2025) is very likely to leave FC Bayern next summer.

“This is partly because Max Eberl wants to reduce the squad’s salary structure.

“The market for wingers next summer is being scouted, and as previously reported, Luca Koleosho (20/Burnley) is one of the names on the list.”

Luca Koleosho can reach the highest level in the game

This would obviously be a huge step up for Koleosho, and when you look at the calibre of wingers at Bayern Munich, it’s fair to think that he won’t reach that level.

Gnabry, Coman and Sane have all been outstanding players over the years, winning trophies and playing in the Champions League, so if one of them moved on, it would be big boots for Koleosho to fill.

But, he is clearly a player with enormous potential, and Kompany must be confident that he can go on to have a great career in the game.

At his best, Koleosho was a major threat for Burnley in the Premier League last season, and he has shown he can win games at this level, but the challenge is to show his talent on a consistent basis.

Luca Koleosho will be focused on Burnley

It’s great for the player to be linked with one of the biggest clubs in the world, but the transfer update suggests nothing will happen until the summer, if Bayern Munich pursue this at all.

So, Koleosho will be concentrating on helping Burnley, and he knows that he needs to perform well this season to ensure he remains on the radar of Kompany’s side.

Championship Table (as of 15/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25

From Burnley’s perspective, speculation surrounding talented players is normal, so they won’t be unduly worried by this. Plus, as explained above, if Koleosho is the subject of an offer from Bayern Munich, it means he will have done a lot right on the pitch!

Koleosho has scored twice for Scott Parker’s side this season, with Burnley currently fourth in the Championship.