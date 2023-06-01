This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are one of three Premier League sides to submit a bid for Sunderland star Jack Clarke.

Interest in Sunderland's Jack Clarke

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Clarets, along with Brentford and Crystal Palace, have all made offers for the 22-year-old.

Clarke is coming off the back of an impressive season for Sunderland, scoring nine goals and registering 11 assists in 45 Championship appearances.

Would Jack Clarke be a good signing for Burnley?

With the links to Burnley in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not the above move would be a good one for the Clarets this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's unfortunate for Sunderland, but the Black Cats cannot be surprised that Jack Clarke is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Jack Clarke had a phenomenal campaign in the Championship and really looks as though he is ready for the Premier League.

He obviously made the move there at the wrong time previously, but this time it feels different.

Moving to Burnley, where game time would be a real possibility, could be an excellent next step in the young player's career, and I do think he'd be a great signing for Vincent Kompany's side.

Vincent Kompany saw first hand Clarke's ability in the Championship this season.

Justin Peach

Jack Clarke has had a remarkable season after it looked like he was going to be unable to fulfil the early promise he showed at Leeds United.

Sunderland have given him a platform to perform, and Mowbray has given him the opportunity to express himself, which has ultimately allowed him to become one of the most creative players in the Championship.

That being said, this was the first standout season Clarke has had since emerging in the Leeds first team, suggesting that the 22-year-old needs more time to learn and develop.

Under Mowbray, he's got the perfect manager to continue to improve him, which will only stand both him and Sunderland in good stead going forward.

He has been exceptional this season, but a step into the Premier League could come a year too soon with Clarke having made that error in his career before.

Of course, he would be a good signing for Burnley, but he needs more time to refine his game and, therefore, more time in the Championship to maintain his development.

Adam Elliott

Clarke would be an excellent signing, because he is a Premier League footballer in waiting.

He's always been direct, tricky, and quick since his Leeds days; but needed some refinement. This season has seen him develop into one of the Championship's best wingers.

His goal and assist numbers speak for themselves and have also often come in big games and key moments, too.

His age means there is a propensity to improve further as well under the tutelage of Kompany at Burnley. The 22-year-old would also suit Burnley's current set up, and stylistically he could be somewhat similar to Nathan Tella's role for the Clarets.