Burnley battling German and Dutch clubs in transfer race for Aston Villa player

Aston Villa striker Caleb Chukwuemeka is attracting interest from Championship outfit Burnley, the Daily Mail have reported.

The 20-year-old, who is the older brother of Carney – who secured a big-money move to Chelsea earlier this summer from Villa – only arrived at the Midlands club from Northampton Town in August 2021, having played just 28 times for the Cobblers, scoring twice.

He spent the first half of last season in Villa’s under-23’s squad, but then went out on loan to Scottish Premiership side Livingston, where he only appeared six times in the top flight of Scottish football.

Steven Gerrard is now willing to cash in on the forward, and Burnley, who are also interested in Cameron Archer at Villa Park on a loan deal, are taking a keen look at Chukwuemeka as well.

They face competition from clubs overseas though, with Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands and also Borussia Dortmund’s second team, who play in the third tier of German football, both keen to secure the youngster’s services as well, along with clubs in League One.

The Verdict

Chukwuemeka looks to still be a very raw talent, and the fact he didn’t get much game-time at Livingston last season when on loan from Villa suggests that he’s probably not ready for Championship football yet.

Having scored seven times and assisted five in nine under-23 Premier League matches last season, Chukwuemeka clearly has something about him, but it’s a whole different ball game playing against defenders of his age group as opposed to experienced ones.

There’s clearly some potential to work with, but if Burnley were to sign him, it’s unlikely that he’d go straight into their senior squad.

He could be more of a player to sign and then loan out to lower down the EFL pyramid for the rest of the season, but Burnley may not even win the race for his signature.