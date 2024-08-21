This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley will be aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year, and they could be adding some promotion experience to their ranks in the form of Joe Worrall.

The Clarets suffered relegation from the top flight after just one year of being back in the division, and following that, Scott Parker took charge of the first-team squad over the summer following Vincent Kompany’s surprise departure for Bayern Munich

The 43-year-old has twice overseen promotion to the Premier League, with Fulham and Bournemouth, and will now be looking to complete a hat-trick this year.

Burnley have made a number of signings this transfer window to boost their chances of a top two spot, but now have only one week left to complete any remaining deals.

Joe Worrall, Burnley claim issued as Clarets close in on deal

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers believes that Joe Worrall would be an ideal signing for the club to make before the window closes.

He has claimed that the experienced Nottingham Forest defender would be a smart replacement for Dara O’Shea, who is being linked with an exit from Turf Moor.

And Rogers could be about to get his wish, with Football Insider claiming that Worrall is undergoing a medical with the Clarets after a deal was agreed between all parties.

“I think the one player we should realistically go for is Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest,” Rogers told Football League World.

“There’s been a few links there.

“I think he fits the bill at the club really well, especially with the Dara O’Shea links getting stronger and stronger, he looks to be out the door.

“So, I think we’re going to need someone of that experience and that quality to come in, and I think Joe Worrall would be a perfect addition to our Championship title chances.

“I think he’d slot right in.

“He’s got a good all round game at centre-half, and I don’t think he’d cost too much money, potentially could be a loan.

“Bringing someone in like him would bolster the defence without relying on youth too much.

“We’ve got a lot of centre-halves but they all are pretty inexperienced, they’re young, so getting someone experienced like Joe Worrall would be ideal I think going forward.”

Joe Worrall - Nottingham Forest league appearances by season (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) 2019-20 46 2020-21 31 2021-22 39 2022-23 30 (21) 2023-24 7 (5)

Joe Worrall could be a direct Dara O'Shea replacement for Burnley

Worrall's seemingly imminent arrival at Turf Moor surely means that Burnley are on the verge of cashing in on star centre-back Dara O'Shea.

O’Shea signed for Burnley last year in a deal worth £7 million, according to the BBC, but he could be set to exit before the August 30 deadline.

Wolves and Brentford have both been linked by the Telegraph with a move for the defender.

Alan Nixon has also reported interest from Ipswich Town, indicating that O’Shea’s future could lie away from Turf Moor by the end of the month due to such serious Premier League interest.

And when the deal is completed, Worrall will bring experience to Parker’s defensive options.

Losing O’Shea will be a blow given how well he has performed at this level in the past, but a move to the Premier League is hard to turn down.

Burnley do have a lot of defensive options, so don’t necessarily need to replace O’Shea with anyone, but Worrall is a good fit regardless.

However, the Clarets should look to offload some of the other options in their squad if he arrives, as there is no point carrying seven or eight centre-backs in the team.