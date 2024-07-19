Highlights Burnley faces rebuilding job under Scott Parker as Aro Muric departs for Ipswich Town amid ongoing speculation about key players.

Burnley's rebuilding job under Scott Parker continues after Aro Muric's departure to Ipswich Town was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

After suffering an instant relegation from the Premier League, the Clarets have faced the typical barrage of speculation surrounding some of their highest-valued assets and strongest performers in recent times, with some of those being linked with a move to the top flight.

Muric was one of those alongside fellow goalkeeper James Trafford, but the Kosovan is the one who has departed Turf Moor first, as Burnley and Ipswich tread polar opposite paths ahead of the new season.

Kieran McKenna has made a number of shrewd additions so far this window as the Tractor Boys prepare for their first Premier League season since 2002, with some reports initially claiming the price tag between the two clubs was £8m, although that figure has since risen following the completion of the deal.

Burnley fan pundit reveals stance on Aro Muric, Ipswich Town price tag

Following the announcement that Muric would be moving to Portman Road on a four-year contract, Football League World's Burnley fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, issued his verdict on the reported price tag involved in the deal.

He began: "Muric wanted to go, so you've got to look at that and think, how much, realistically, are you going to get for a player who doesn't want to be here.

"We signed him for £2.5m, so you're looking at a very good upsell if the £10m rising to £15m is true," Livingstone added. "It's more than enough money to get another keeper in.

"Obviously, we would've loved to have kept Muric. I can see why he wasn't happy with the situation, but that was on Kompany and not Burnley.

Arijanet Muric's stats for Burnley Apps 55 Goals conceded 51 Clean sheets 21 Stats as per Transfermarkt

"Ipswich is a weird move. You're looking at it and thinking they're probably going to come back down," the fan pundit claimed. "They've made some good signings. I'm not a big fan of Delap, but they've made some good signings other than that and spent a fair bit of money.

"I think he could've got a better move to be honest," Livingstone stated. "Obviously, he only played towards the end of last season, so maybe that limited what clubs were prepared to spend on him.

"You would've liked to have got more (money). He's not old, he's in the mid-range for a keeper. I would've liked to have seen maybe £15m+ with add-ons, especially when Ipswich spent £22m on Hutchinson and £15m on Delap. You look at that and think Muric is better than they are in his position."

He concluded: "It's a weird one for me, personally."

Aro Muric fee represents a reasonable deal for Burnley and Ipswich Town

Whilst it's understandable that some quarters of the Burnley faithful would've liked to have seen more money eked out from Ipswich's coffers in the deal, a minimum of £10m which could still rise to £15m isn't the worst outcome in the world by any stretch, especially when taking factors into account.

There's no question that the former Manchester City man has the capability to become a steady performer in the Premier League despite some well-documented errors in his ten appearances after regaining his starting berth from the aforementioned Trafford, which is where those frustrations will come from, as Ipswich have spent greater fees on players with no or limited top flight experience under their belt.

However, it's clear that Muric, who featured 55 times for Burnley in the past two years, wanted a new challenge and therefore, the possibility that the fee can still rise means that the club have still been successful in their aims of making a substantial profit on the 25-year-old.

Burnley need to address their goalkeeping situation

Muric and Trafford may have both struggled for consistency in the Premier League, but they'd still, on paper, be two of the most highly-rated goalkeepers across the Championship, which has been proven in the interest from an abundance of English and European sides in their signatures.

However, Muric's and Bailey Peacock-Farrell's recent departure to Birmingham City means that the England youth international is the only senior keeper on Scott Parker's books at present, and that comes amid strong interest from Newcastle United.

Contingency plans were evidently put in place for this scenario as Burnley targeted former Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on a free transfer, before the 33-year-old favoured a return to the Czech Republic, and whilst no other shot-stoppers have publicly been linked with a move to East Lancashire at present, it's clear that Parker has pinpointed his goalkeepers union as an area which needs adding to as soon as possible.