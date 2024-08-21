After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, Burnley have started the 2024/25 Championship campaign in scintillating form under new boss Scott Parker, who replaced Vincent Kompany after the former Man City defender departed for European giants Bayern Munich in the summer.

While it's far too early to get carried away, the Clarets have shown little sign of a hangover from last year's troubles, and though they haven't dominated possession in matches as they did in the second tier under Kompany, they're certainly racking up the goals, showing a ruthless streak to find the net nine times over their opening two league fixtures.

Parker's side only had 40 per cent of the ball at Kenilworth Road last week as they began their push for a top flight return with a trip to fellow relegated side Luton Town, but they made the most of it, racing into a 2-0 first-half lead before eventually humbling the Hatters 4-1 - with all four strikes coming via a different source.

That success was followed up by a 5-0 Turf Moor thrashing of Cardiff City, though the scoreline was perhaps a little harsh on the visitors who helped Burnley on their way with a comical own goal and missed plenty of gilt-edged chances of their own.

Modified tactical approach under Scott Parker is not harming Burnley's early season form

Under previous boss Kompany, Burnley took the 2022/23 Championship by storm, winning the league at a canter with a possession-heavy style that led to plentiful attempts on the opposing goal.

This somewhat expansive style was far less successful at the higher level the following campaign, however, as the Clarets - along with Luton and Sheffield United - all returned to the second-tier at the first attempt.

The subsequent managerial changes have brought about a stylistic switch, too, with Parker comfortable in allowing opponents more possession before hitting them on the break.

Burnley's Next Six Fixtures In All Competitions Date Opponent Competition 24/08/24 Sunderland (A) Championship 28/08/24 Wolves (A) EFL Cup 31/08/24 Blackburn Rovers (H) Championship 14/09/24 Leeds United (A) Championship 21/09/24 Portsmouth (H) Championship 28/09/24 Oxford United (A) Championship

The results, so far, have spoken for themselves, and while it's early days and things will evolve, the Lancashire club appear to have seamlessly altered their identity a little, while still blowing teams away at this level.

And with big games on the horizon, such as an East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers, and a trip to in-form Sunderland before it, it will be interesting to see if the Clarets can maintain this form.

Perhaps the harsh lessons learned at Premier League level have rubbed off on some of the Burnley squad, with the likes of Luca Koleosho, Lyle Foster, Josh Brownhill and Zeki Amdouni punishing their opponents' profligacy in unerring fashion.

Burnley squad depth makes them the envy of the Championship

Parker's side's explosive start out of the blocks has earmarked them as one of the favourites to once again lift the Championship title come May, and even though there is a long way to go, the Clarets are the envy of the rest of the Championship right now due to their clinical edge and their squad depth.

That is irrespective of whether or not some first-team players move on before the end of the transfer window, with the likes of Dara O'Shea, Vitinho, Wout Weghorst and Manuel Benson linked with moves away from Turf Moor.

Seasoned professionals such as Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Jay Rodriguez know what it takes to get promotion out of a demanding second-tier, while the likes of Amdouni, Koleosho, Foster, and Anass Zaroury offer a varied, somewhat unpredictable threat in the final third.

The aforementioned players will have improved through their time in the top-flight, and will surely flourish at the lower level as they attempt to bounce back quickly.

Another factor to consider is, should some of the Clarets' squad depart shortly, the new boss will most likely have funds at his disposal to add to his squad imminently, with Man United midfielder Hannibal the latest to be touted with a move to East Lancashire.

While nothing is guaranteed, the thought of Burnley further strengthening in certain areas will undoubtedly worry their promotion rivals - even more so than what they've seen from the opening two weekends of action.