Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets won the Championship title with an incredible total of 101 points last season, and many expected Vincent Kompany's side to seamlessly make the step-up to the top flight, but it did not work out that way.

Having won just five league games all season, Burnley's relegation was confirmed as they were beaten 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Premier League table (as it stands 15th May) Team P GD Pts 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 -13 46 14 Fulham 37 -8 44 15 Everton 37 -10 40 16 Brentford 37 -7 39 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

The Clarets' form has improved slightly in recent weeks, but it has not been enough to save them from the drop, and they will host Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on Sunday in their final Premier League game for at least a year.

Kompany looks set to remain in charge next season, and given their title success last time they were in the Championship, they will be one of the favourites for promotion.

However, after such an underwhelming campaign, Kompany will need to rebuild his squad this summer, and he will also have to contend with the departures of the likes of Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, Jacob Bruun Larsen and David Datro Fofana, who have all impressed during their loan spells at the club this season.

Among the dilemmas facing Kompany is whether to stick with Aro Muric in goal next season or bring big money signing James Trafford back into the team.

James Trafford signed despite Aro Muric success

Muric joined Burnley from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, and he kept 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances to help the Clarets to the Championship title last season, conceding just 31 goals in that time.

Despite those impressive stats, there was a feeling that Kompany needed to bring in a new goalkeeper for the Premier League, with Muric looking uncomfortable at times when playing out from the back.

Kompany did indeed strengthen his goalkeeping department in the summer, with James Trafford also making the move from the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth £19 million.

Trafford starred for Bolton Wanderers as they reached the League One play-offs last season, but it was seen as a huge gamble to spend such a significant fee on a player with no previous Premier League experience.

The 21-year-old began the season as the Clarets' number one, but after conceding 62 goals in 28 games, and keeping just two clean sheets, Trafford was dropped in favour of Muric in early March.

Vincent Kompany and his goalkeeping dilemma at Burnley

Burnley's form did improve after Muric's return to the team, and he made a number of key saves, but he also made some costly errors, most notably against Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Speaking after his mistake against the Seagulls, Kompany gave Muric his backing, telling the Burnley Express: "In this case, it’s an easy one.

"The last thing I need is any discussion about this.

"We’ve supported Traffs when he made mistakes and Aro is the same, so who plays doesn’t really matter that much. But I can understand in that position clarity can help at times."

The Clarets have been slightly more solid with Muric between the sticks, conceding 14 goals in the last nine games, but his mixed performances have given Kompany a big dilemma on who to start next season.

It is hard not to feel some sympathy for both Trafford and Muric, and with Kompany insisting on playing out from the back, he must take some responsibility for the struggles of his goalkeepers.

Kompany has come in for plenty of criticism for his refusal to change his style of play this season, with Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer claiming it made it "virtually impossible" for Burnley to survive in the Premier League, but he seems unlikely to adapt his brand of football in the Championship.

Trafford is a goalkeeper with huge potential, underlined by his recent call-up to the England senior squad, and Kompany stated in March that he has no doubt his trust in Trafford will pay off in the long-term.

It would be no surprise to see Kompany restore Trafford to the line-up next season, and he could benefit from the drop down to the Championship, but given Muric's role in their title victory last time they were in the division, Kompany will surely be tempted to stick with the 25-year-old.

Kompany described the choice between Trafford and Muric as a "luxury issue", and with two good goalkeepers at his disposal, it will be intriguing to see who gets the nod for the Clarets next season.