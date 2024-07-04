Highlights Burnley interested in signing SM Caen forward Andreas Hountondji for a summer deal.

Hountondji scored 14 goals in 34 league matches last season for Rodez in French second tier.

Burnley faces competition from two unnamed German clubs for Hountondji's signing.

Burnley are said to be interested in a deal for SM Caen forward Andreas Hountondji this summer, according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter.

The Clarets are looking to rebuild their squad after their relegation from the Premier League last season, with the Benin international said to be valued at €4 million by the Ligue 2 side.

The 21-year-old netted 14 times in 34 league matches for promotion-chasing Rodez in the French second tier last season, while also laying on another five goals for his teammates.

The Lancashire side will face a battle if they are to get their hands on him this summer though, with Toubache-Ter going on to say that two unnamed German sides are also said to be interested in his services.

Burnley looking to add to strike force with signing of Andreas Hountondji from SM Caen this summer

Having come up through the ranks at Caen, Hountondji has spent much of his career being farmed out to a number of clubs across France during his early career, with time spent at Quevilly-Rouen and Orléans before his time at Rodez last season.

With that in mind, the 21-year-old has only started three matches for his parent side to date, with a further 28 substitute appearances, in which he has only managed to find the back of the net twice.

It has been a different story in each of the past two campaigns while he has been on his travels though, with a drop down into Championnat National - the French third tier - helping him rediscover his form with Orléans.

The forward scored six times in 15 appearances once he was given a stretch of starts in the side, before going on to better that tally with his latest loan spell last season, with 14 goals in 34 league games.

Andreas Hountondji 23/24 Ligue 2 stats Appearances 34 Starts 28 Goals 14 Assists 5 Goal contribution/90 0.76 Source: FBRef

His form was so impressive that he helped his loan side finish above his parent club in the previous campaign, with Rodez finishing fourth to earn themselves a playoff spot, while Caen missed out in sixth position.

Burnley’s lack of managerial appointment isn’t stopping transfer business ahead of Championship return

Burnley are still a team in limbo at this moment in time, with the Clarets still looking to appoint a new manager ahead of their return to the second tier.

Former boss Vincent Kompany left to take charge of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in May, and ever since then, there has been plenty of discussion over who the next person to take charge at Turf Moor will be.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was said to be a frontrunner last month, only for the Dutchman looking likely to opt for a return to Old Trafford in a coaching capacity.

Attention is now said to have turned to former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker [pictured], according to a report from Football Insider, with the Clarets said to be in advanced talks to bring the 43-year-old to the club this summer.

Regardless of the managerial uncertainty, Burnley look to be powering on behind the scenes to get their top targets during the off-season, with Hountondji earmarked as a player to add extra firepower to the squad.

Mike Tresor and Maxime Esteve have already had their loan deals from last season turn into permanent deals, while right back Shurandy Samba has also joined the club, following his release from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.