Burnley and Stoke City among sides in transfer chase for Fulham player

Burnley, Bologna and Stoke City are interested in signing Fulham defender Cyrus Christie, according to the Athletic.

Christie spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest and established himself as a key player under Chris Hughton, playing 44 times in the Championship.

The full-back is now back at Craven Cottage, after Fulham decided to activate a one-year extension clause in his contract at the end of last season.

Christie, though, is said to have been told by Marco Silva that he isn’t in his plans for this season, and is believed to be available on a free transfer.

With a year left on his contract, Burnley and Stoke City are said to have shown an interest in the Republic of Ireland international, according to the Athletic.

Serie A side Bologna have also been touted as a potential destination, with Burnley also in talks to sign another right-back in Connor Roberts from Swansea.

Christie’s only game time for Fulham this season has come with the Under-23s’, featuring in a Premier League 2 win over West Brom less than a fortnight ago.

The Verdict

I’d be surprised to see Burnley make a move for Christie given their reported interest in Roberts, however they probably see value in a deal.

They want someone to push Matt Lowton, it seems, and Christie is an experienced, established player capable of doing so.

His wages are high, so it would be interesting to see if Stoke wish to splash out on them given that no transfer fee would be involved.