Speculation over the future of Southampton winger Nathan Tella has arisen once again.

Indeed, having shone on loan in the Championship for Burnley last season, the Premier League side have long been linked with a permanent swoop for the 23-year-old this summer.

However, nothing has been agreed yet, and now, it is being reported that the two clubs are at odds in terms of their valuation of Tella.

What will Nathan Tella cost Burnley?

That is according to the latest report on the matter courtesy of Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Indeed, Nixon reports that the Saints are willing to sell Tella this summer, but want £15 million to do so.

Burnley, however, are reported to currently value Tella at less than that figure.

Indeed, the Clarets are set to take a patient approach as such, and wait to see if any rival bidders get close to that figure before making their own move.

For now, then, things seem at odds, with no deal looking likely any time soon.

Nathan Tella stats

It is unsurprising that Southampton have placed such a significant price tag on Tella amid Burnley's interest this summer, given how well he performed at Turf Moor last season.

Having joined the Clarets on a season-long loan last year, the winger went on to play a key role in the club's promotion.

Indeed, Tella netted 19 goals in all competitions, as well as registering five assists in the Championship as the club were crowned league champions.

How long does Nathan Tella have left on his Southampton contract?

Southampton are in a decent position contract wise when it comes to Nathan Tella's future.

Indeed, Tella is currently tied down to the south coast side until the summer of 2025, putting the Saints under no immediate pressure to sell.

This could, though, arguably, be the last summer they can get full value for the player if no new deal is signed, with his value likely to decline the closer his contract gets to its expiry.

What has Nathan Tella said about his Southampton future?

Whilst Nathan Tella would surely relish the chance to play in the Premier League with Burnley, the Southampton winger has also spoken about how he understands he is a Saints player.

Indeed, last month when asked about his future, Tella told BBC Radio Lancashire, via the Daily Echo: “I haven’t really thought about it, I know I’m contracted to Southampton so I’m looking forward to going back there and doing pre-season."

“I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends and going on holiday with them, that’s it. It’s a very good question, but one I don’t have the answer to right now.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if Burnley and the Saints get closer in terms of their valuation of Tella as the summer progresses.