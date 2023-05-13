Whilst the play-offs kick off on Saturday evening in the Championship with one promotion still up for grabs this season, there is a clear advantage to getting the job done early.

Indeed, both Burnley and Sheffield United secured their returns to the top flight automatically before the end of the season, which has given them a big head start in terms of recruitment this summer.

What is the latest Burnley and Sheffield United transfer news?

One player that both of the newly-promoted sides are reportedly keen on bringing to their respective clubs is Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that both the Clarets and the Blades are keen on the 19-year-old.

The report claims that Chelsea are set to make the central midfielder available for loan, too, so the two clubs could have a good chance at landing him.

They are set to face competition to do so, though, with clubs in the Netherlands and Germany also said to be alerted to his temporary availability next season.

Who is Carney Chukwuemeka?

Having come through the youth ranks at Aston Villa, Carney Chukwuemeka is a very highly-regarded young footballer.

The youngster made just 16 senior appearances for Villa, though, having very much impressed for their youth sides.

That is because Chelsea came calling, snapping him up for a fee reported to be in the region of £20 million, with the Blues taking advantage of the fact the youngster had just 12 months left on his deal at Villa Park.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, understandably, Chukwuemeka has been eased into the side, making just 12 senior appearances so far.

11 of these have been in the Premier League, whilst the other came in the FA Cup.

Would Carney Chukwuemeka be a good signing for Burnley and Sheffield United?

In terms of talent, he could well be a fantastic addition for both sides.

As above, he is highly-rated, but, so far, he has not really had much of a chance to show what he can do - not regularly at least.

Of course, it does come with some risks.

The player is not established at Premier League level by any stretch of the imagination just yet, and given both clubs' first priority next season will be survival, they cannot afford to carry passengers.

I think were the sides to snap him up, though, his class would shine through eventually, once given a regular place at the respective club he ends up at.