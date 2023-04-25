With Burnley's promotion to the Premier League already secure, Sheffield United can join them this evening with a victory over West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane.

Indeed, a victory for the Blades over the Baggies would take them seven points clear of third-place Luton Town, and therefore out of their reach, with the Hatters having only two games left to play.

Naturally, with both sides having been the leading pair in the Championship for quite a while, it is likely they have been thinking about potential targets that they could add to their squad in the event of promotion.

Who have Burnley and Sheffield United been linked with?

Indeed, one player that the two clubs have been linked with in recent weeks is former Spurs and current Atletico Madrid man Matt Doherty.

That is according to 90min, who report that the two clubs are among four sides chasing a deal for the experienced wing-back this summer.

Premier League sides Crystal Palace, and Doherty's former club Wolves are the other two interested clubs.

Doherty's short-term contract at Atletico Madrid is due to expire this summer, meaning he is going to be available on a free transfer.

Should Sheffield United and Burnley try to sign Matt Doherty?

To be honest, though, even on a free transfer, If I were in charge of transfers at Sheffield United or Burnley, this is a move I would seriously consider swerving.

Now, were we talking about the Doherty that was playing for Wolves and excelling in the Premier League week in, week out, in the prime of his career, of course, it would be a very different conversation.

However, off the back of what has turned out to be a disastrous short-term spell with Atletico Madrid, and prior to that, an unsuccessful stint with Spurs, at 31, you'd have to question whether or not Doherty is still that same player.

Now, whilst 31 is far from old, it is more his lack of game time in recent seasons that concerns me.

This season, for example, he has played a total of 17 matches. After a run of 12 games in the Spurs side in the Premier League, the club decided to let him depart mutually, too, which tells you a lot about how much they valued him.

In 2021/22, Doherty managed just 15 Premier League appearances, and the season prior, he made just 17.

Compare that to the season before at Wolves where he made 36 Premier League appearances and 10 in the Europa League and it is night and day.

Whilst if Doherty could re-find his Wolves form of a few years ago he would be a great signing, for two clubs looking to, let's be honest, survive in the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight, I'm convinced that relying on Doherty to feature week in week out when he has not done so for three seasons is a huge risk and perhaps one they cannot afford to take.

For the above reasons, then, both Burnley and Sheffield United should seriously consider swerving Matt Doherty this summer.