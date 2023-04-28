Burnley and Sheffield United are both set to keep tabs on Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo ahead of the summer transfer window, according to today's print edition of L'Equipe (as cited by Sport Witness).

It is understood that Strasbourg's currently valuation for Diallo is between €15m (£13.2m) and €20m (£17.6m).

The Clarets and the Blades are both said to be in the market for a new striker this summer ahead of their return to the top-flight and could potentially engage in a transfer tussle for Diallo later this year.

After opting to reject a bid from Italian side Salernitana last year, Strasbourg have utilised Diallo on a regular basis during the current campaign.

How has Habib Diallo been getting on this season amid interest from Burnley and Sheffield United?

A stand-out performer for the Ligue 1 outfit, the 27-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions in 31 league appearances this season.

Diallo helped his side secure a victory over Stade de Reims last weekend by scoring a brace in this particular fixture.

While the striker was not included in Senegal's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, he did recently earn a call-up for his country.

Diallo scored in a 5-1 win over Mozambique before earning his 16th cap against the same opposition in a separate qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations which is set to take place next year.

Would Diallo be a good signing for Burnley or Sheffield United?

Although the striker has managed to produce some impressive performances for Strasbourg this season, it may take him some time to adapt to life in the Premier League as he has yet to play at this level.

If Strasbourg are willing to hold out for the aforementioned valuation, the Clarets and the Blades will have to be certain that Diallo will be able to deliver the goods in the top-flight before stepping up their individual pursuits.

Both sides will have to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Burnley are set to wave goodbye to Ashley Barnes when the striker's contract reaches a crescendo while loanee Nathan Tella, who has scored 17 league goals for the club this season, will return to his parent-club Southampton next month.

As for the Blades, Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie's deals are both set to expire in June.

With there being no guarantee that these two players will remain at Bramall Lane, United boss Paul Heckingbottom will find it beneficial to draft up a list of replacements.