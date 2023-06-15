Alex Scott has captured the attention of most at Bristol City over the last couple of seasons and there remains to be a group of Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old midfielder.

The teenage sensation's inclusion in the Championship Team of the Season and consistently strong performances have seen him emerge as one of, if not the most desired player in the EFL right now.

His current employers have held a firm valuation of the teenage sensation over the past couple of windows and this latest summer transfer period is set to be the same.

Why should Sheffield United and Burnley expect Bristol City to remain firm in their Alex Scott valuation?

Possessing fantastic ability, maturity beyond his years and an incredibly high ceiling, the Championship outfit have been after £25 million for a potential Scott departure.

According to a recent Football League World exclusive, none of the interested parties, who have held relatively long-interest in the midfielder, are willing to go near Bristol City's price tag.

Subsequently, the newly-promoted trio of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town, are all keeping tabs on his situation, in the hope that the Robins lower the price tag in the latter stages of the window.

However, it is hard to see Bristol City lowering their asking price, especially when considering that lots of interest has continued to surface, despite knowing the valuation the club possess.

They are also in no rush to cash in on the midfielder, given his importance to the team and the fact that he has a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2025.

How good of a chance do Burnley or Sheffield United have in landing Bristol City's Alex Scott?

There are no doubts that Burnley would be the club that are more likely to offer a figure closer to what the Robins are after, with the midfield talent being someone wh comes with high potential resale value.

However, envisioning that Bristol City will stay true to the valuation they have kept for quite a while, it will undoubtedly be a difficult deal to complete but it is still in the realms of possibility.

A fantastic talent who is seemingly ready for the rigours of the Premier League, Scott would be a fantastic addition to most Premier League clubs, although negotiating a favourable fee will be too tough of an ask you would imagine.