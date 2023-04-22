Championship sides Burnley and Middlesbrough have been handed a potential transfer boost ahead of the summer.

Indeed, both clubs have previously been linked with a move for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos this summer.

In a potential boost to their chances of signing him, it appears the Colombian is set to leave Ibrox in the coming months, with Michael Beale casting serious doubts over his future at the club in recent comments.

What has Michael Beale said about Alfredo Morelos' Rangers future?

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Beale was discussing his plans for the Scottish club this summer and how he was looking forward to putting his own stamp on what is a stable squad heading into the summer window.

He did, however, suggest that two players that played last weekend would not remain at the club - one of them being the Colombian.

"Last week, everybody that played bar maybe Alfredo [Morelos] and Allan [McGregor] is going to be a Rangers player next year and it was a strong performance again, with five goals," Beale explained to Sky Sports News.

"Since I've come back in, I've tried to pick continuity and we've seen that a lot of the same players have played, and the results in the main have been good.

"19 wins in 22 games - I've been delighted with the application of the players.

"What I get to do this summer is add my own stamp on the group a little bit more."

It appears that adding that stamp includes letting Morelos depart the club.

Burnley and Middlesbrough's interest in Morelos - what has been said?

The two Championship sides' interest in the Rangers forward first emerged earlier on this month.

Indeed, TEAMtalk reported that a host of English sides were eyeing the Colombian ahead of the summer.

These included a string of Premier League sides, including Crystal Palace, Everton and Aston Villa.

Burnley and Middlesbrough, though, were also mentioned as interested in the 26-year-old's services.

What is Alfredo Morelos' contract situation at Burnley?

The key reason that there is so much interest in the Rangers forward, aside from the fact he is obviously a good player, is the fact that his contract at Ibrox is due to expire this summer.

Indeed, having signed his last deal in 2019, no new agreement has been reached, nor does it sound as though it will going off of Michael Beale's comments above.

This means Morelos is set to be available on a free transfer, meaning clubs may be willing to take a punt on bringing him in.